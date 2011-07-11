Blake Lively Does a Braided Updo at the Bafta Brits To Watch

Blake Lively is no stranger to the red carpet, and certainly knows a thing or two about posing for pictures (I had to…). But, the undeniably sexy actress is also one of the few who just generally gets it right in the hair and makeup department.

This past weekend at the Bafta Brits To Watch Event in L.A., Lively arrived in an ivory one shoulder Marchesa gown with her hair in a loose, braided updo. With strands framing her face, the rest of Lively’s hair was twisted into a low chignon, with a soft braid on each side of her head intertwined throughout the bun.

One of the things I love most about this look is the braids aren’t framing the face; rather they were set back closer to the crown of the head, almost hidden. She certainly showed up Kate Middleton in the hair department, who simply arrived with her usual blowoutKate, we’re all waiting for some more entertaining beauty looks out of you!

Hold on to this image and bring it along to your hairstylist for your next event, or try it yourself!