Blake Lively & Christina Aguilera Battle It Out Braid Style

Blake Lively’s braid at the Green Lantern premiere in Hollywood last night was interesting, to say the least. The actress had her hair styled into a side fishtail braid, with the majority of the hair left undone and just loosely swept underneath. The style was completed with a jewel encrusted flower by her ear. Although we do admit it’s a different take on the fishtail braid, we like the controlled disarray that it brings to her look.

Christina Aguilera also had a bit of a different braid style going on on the set of The Voice the other night. The singer/actress/reality star had one thick side braid on one side of her head, and then a couple other smaller braids on the other side. At first it was a bit cute, and then just become jarring, with extra braids falling past her ear each time she turned her head.

What do you guys think of Blake and Christina’s braid styles? Which one do you like better, or do you like either?