The Best Short Haircuts of 2011

Gone are the days when short hair could never have been seen as sexy, or even feminine. Today’s short haircuts are brave, daring, and irresistible. These face-framing styles focus in attention on the eyes and highlight key features that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Spice up your everyday look by adding choppy layers and pairing bobs with soft bangs, all while trimming major time off your morning routine. These cuts are a perfect, fresh way to ring in the New Year with style.