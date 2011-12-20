The Best Short Haircuts of 2011

Gone are the days when short hair could never have been seen as sexy, or even feminine. Today’s short haircuts are brave, daring, and irresistible. These face-framing styles focus in attention on the eyes and highlight key features that would otherwise go unnoticed.
Spice up your everyday look by adding choppy layers and pairing bobs with soft bangs, all while trimming major time off your morning routine. These cuts are a perfect, fresh way to ring in the New Year with style.
Rihanna's looks are anything but boring. Her cut is short, but not blunt. Instead it gives the style a more bouncy, lightweight feel.
No longer in her older sister's shadow, Ashlee Simpson's haircut is mature, but still fun and chic. We love the wispy bangs across her face!
Selena Gomez has had quite a year in 2011 and it does not seem like her success is stopping anytime soon. Her cut is textured and touchable which works well with her face shape and hair type, as well as her youthful age.
Elizabeth Olsen's look is extremely romantic and simple. The short cut paired with the loose waves are ideal for any occasion.
Brooklyn Decker sparkles as she sports this lightweight, airy look. We're loving the color and the simplicity!
Emily Browning's bob is messy and carefree rather than being over-styled. This look is great if preparation time is limited. We love its edgy look!
Pixies like Emma Watson's shown here were huge in 2011. The look pairs high fashion with sex appeal- what's not to love! Stylists should keep hair longer on top while loosely cutting wispy bangs in the front.
Keira Knightley always looks bright and natural, especially here with her angled bob. Angles soften the face and can spice up any 'do in seconds!
Ginnifer Goodwin's cut is messy, unkept, and downright gorgeous. We're loving how this textured bob shows off that beautiful face we all know and love.
Evan Rachel Wood's style is bold and daring. A mix between the mohawk and the pixie, this look is edgy and perfect for those who are trying to make a statement.