Best Celebrity Looks of the Week: Statement Hair, Pale Lips

When it comes to the red carpet it takes more than a nice dress to stand out. This week’s best beauty starlets all get the award for making a statement in the best of ways.
From 40s inspired rolls and waves to bold bangs and thick extensions, these starlets all rocked prominent hairstyles paired with a makeup palette that was just enough without being too overpowering.
Check out the slideshow above to see our roundup of our favorite celebrity looks of the week!
Amanda Seyfried has some of the most gorgeous hair around and we love what she did here at the London premiere of In Time. Paired with thick eyelashes and a pink cheek, these soft ringlets are the perfect grown-up version of the Shirley Temple hair we all secretly desired.
We love Natasha Bedingfield's flipped 'lob,' but what we love even more was how she styled her bangs. An easy way to glam up any bang look is to slick it over to the side like she did at the Avon Foundation Awards Gala.
Ashley Greene channeled old Hollywood at the Avon Foundation Awards Gala this week. Her sleek, 40s waves and pinkish lip were enough to make anyone stop and stare.
Mena Suvari's dominating bangs definitely stood out on the red carpet this week, and were perfectly complimented by her thick top liner and silvery shadow.
All Naomi Watts needed was a deep side part to complete her look this week. This is a great way to mix up your own look at home and look glamorous at the same time.
We are fairly certain that Selena Gomez's thick, multi-dimensional hair is thanks to extensions since she was rocking her shorter cut only a few days ago at a concert, but we love this look nonetheless. Sometimes nothing is more eyecatching than long locks. Plus her shadowed cat-eye adds that extra level of glam.
A trend we've seen a lot of as of late (from runway to celebs) is Aimee Mullins' 40s inspired 'do, which is a modern interpretation of the ever popular victory roll. And while it may not be great for everyday, when it comes to the red carpet it certainly serves its purpose.