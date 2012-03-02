Best Celeb Looks Of The Week: Braided ‘Dos And Pink Lips

This week has been a whirlwind of beauty between the Oscars and all the magazine covers coming out. But we managed to find a few celeb looks that are totally swoon-worthy.Between subtle shimmer liners and bright orange lipstick all of these celebs are setting some serious trends with their red carpet looks.
We’ve covered all of our favorites from reality TV stars to sitcom veterans and even a beauty pageant winner, but we want to know which of these celebs stand out to you?
We are so happy that Ashlee Simpson has gotten her groove back. (We still remember when she dyed her hair black in a bathroom sink). She looked stunning this week with a chic layered bob parted nicely on the side. Her golden locks were complimented by her frosted cheeks, pink pout and shimmery lids.
Kourtney Kardashian has always been the most daring of the Kardashian sisters on the red carpet. She's seen here with gold liner on bottom lashes and bubble gum pink lips. Not to mention her adorable French braided updo.
Kaley Cuoco made a definite red carpet statement with her bronze locks teased back into an updo and greenish-taupe eyeshadow that matches her mint suit.
Miss America Alyssa Campanella proved all the nay-sayers wrong when she matched her bright orange pout to her red hair.
Kate Upton is probably the only girl we know who can wear frosted pink lipstick and eyeshadow without looking like a 12-year old. Her rocking bod may have something to do with it, but so does her sexy curls and mile-long lashes.