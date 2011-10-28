Best Celeb Looks of the Week: Bold Lips & Flawless Skin

This week on the red carpet it was all about Hollywood glamour with a modern twist. From sleek fishtails to sweeping waves all of these ladies did it right, with a few standout bright lips scattered about.
But the key to all of these beauty knockouts? Perfect skin.
Check out the slideshow above for our favorite celebrity looks of the week!
Andrea Riseborough looked stunning with a sweeping updo, chunky eyelashes and a glossy lip on the red carpet. We loved this old- fashioned hair with a modern makeup touch.
Amber Heard is a regular favorite over here at Beauty High and when we saw her with her '80s styled hair slicked back at the premiere of The Rum Diary we swooned.
We love pixie cuts, but sometimes the styling can get a little dull. We think Carey Mulligan's wavy style is the perfect way to dress up this cut sans hair gel.
Simple yet ever so chic, Nicky Hilton looked stunning with her tightly pulled fishtail and slightly off-center part.
Probably the simplest yet most effective hairstyle for girls with thick enough hair to pull it off, Victoria Justice looks classic with just a center-parted low ponytail at the Teen Nick Halo Awards.
There was a bit of a debate whether or not we liked this Elle Fanning braided 'do. But what it comes down to is that this braided style is a fun yet fashion-forward look for a young girl while still being age appropriate!
Few things make us happier than a matte dark berry lip perfectly lined and executed like Amanda Setton's.
Always looking perfectly put together on the red carpet, Lauren Conrad looks stunning with loose waves framing her face, thickly lined cat-eye and hot pink lips.
We love the color palette on Sandra Bullock for this red carpet look. Her sliver-shadowed eyes are complimented with thick lashes, a tanned skintone and a slightly nude/pink lip.