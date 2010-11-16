Beauty Twitter Users To Follow Now

Twitter may very well be the AIM of a new generation (we all know you used to be an away message addict), but it has also served as a great source of news and knowledge for many. Whether you want to be updated on the real live world news, ahem, CNN, or you simply want to know what Bryan Boy is doing this second, Twitter delivers.

For the beauty product lovers, it’s also a great way to connect huge brand names with bloggers and product junkies. Click through the slideshow above to check out our favorite beauty influencers on Twitter right now – and let us know yours!