Beauty Twitter Users To Follow Now

Twitter may very well be the AIM of a new generation (we all know you used to be an away message addict), but it has also served as a great source of news and knowledge for many. Whether you want to be updated on the real live world news, ahem, CNN, or you simply want to know what Bryan Boy is doing this second, Twitter delivers.
For the beauty product lovers, it’s also a great way to connect huge brand names with bloggers and product junkies. Click through the slideshow above to check out our favorite beauty influencers on Twitter right now – and let us know yours!
@Sephora not only updates us on the latest and greatest products and collaborations, but we're also given the behind-the-scenes scoop on shoots - what more could a girl ask for?
@alllacqueredup obviously tweets about her nail polish obsessions, but also keeps us in the loop about her life in Cleveland, personalizing the blogger lifestyle.
@BenefitBeauty not only lets us in on her amazing cosmetics, but also tweets cute little beauty mottos to get you through the day!
@askbobbibrown clues us in on what's going on in the life of Bobbi, and of course answers all of our beauty questions.
@evachen212, beauty director at Teen Vogue, lets us follow along while she goes on beauty appointments and of course trys out the latest beauty products.
@MNYInsider gives us the inside scoop on Maybelline's happenings - such as the Color Sensational kisses on Veteran's Day featuring Malin Ackerman - Oo La La!
@Narsissist gives us a sneak peek behind a huge beauty brand, and we love what we find out. From chats with Lim to run ins with Julianne Moore, we live vicariously through our Twitter feed.