Beauty Guru “Masquerade Makeup” Has New Katy Perry Tutorial

Known for her YouTube makeup tutorial videos inspired by celebs likeKaty Perry andLady Gaga, beauty bloggerMasquerade Makeup has a brand new video out and it’s a new fave.

The makeup is based off of Perry’s latest single cover, for her ballad “The One That Got Away.” The song, about a first love that ended too soon, will be the sixth single released off of Perry’s hit 2010 albumTeenage Dream.

Should this song go number one like her previous five singles, she will top Michael Jackson as the artist with the most number ones off a single album, ever. If not? At least we have this gorgeous makeup look — featuringBellapiere,Maybelline, andInika products.