Julia DiNardo
by
Beauty Essentials: Yoana Baraschi
Yoana Baraschi is the founder and designer of her eponymous clothing label started in 2002 and currently found in 500 specialty boutiques with a strong cult following amongst celebs and customers alike. Her dresses reign supreme as covetable must-have pieces season after season, and she just currently showed her line again during the Fall 2011 New York Fashion Week.

The former illustrator and Creative Director for Betsey Johnson has an exquisite and worldly taste for fine and unique offerings, translating through her clothing design as well as her beauty selections and go-tos.

“Never leave home without Touche clat from YSL,” she advises. “I use it not only to to cover dark circles and imperfections but also directly under the eyebrows and to the sides of the nostrils to bring light to the face try it and you would be amazed of the freshness effect it brings to your face,” Yoana shares. She also tells Beauty High, “I use a long lasting moisturizer like the one from Helena Rubinstein and reapply a couple of times a day for a dew fresh effect.” For more of Yoana Baraschi’s tips, latest obsessions, and beauty essentials, read on via the slideshow above.

(Kilian Cruel Intentions Eau de Parfum, about $235 Harvey Nichols)

"Just naturally makes my eyelashes thicker." (Talika Lipocils Expert, $55, Sephora)

(Paul & Joe Beaute Blush, Coral Face Powder number 16, about $24, Paul & Joe)

I always have to have their latest shade. Currently its coral for Spring. (Paul & Joe lipstick, $20, Dermstore)

 No girl should leave home without it. (YSL Touche Éclat, $40, Yves Saint Laurent)

(Make Up For Ever Aqua Eyes, $17, Sephora)

