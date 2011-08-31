Beauty Essentials: Rachel Roy

Rachel Roy‘s list of accomplishments includes her now six-year-old eponymous label Rachel Roy New York, a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), a celeb and editor favorite, and runs a very successful secondary line, RACHEL Rachel Roy, complete with apparel, footwear, jewelry, and handbags.
Next up for Rachel will be New York Fashion Week and come November, will dip her toes into the beauty market with the launch of her RACHEL Rachel Roy Beauty Palette (see slide show). A natural beauty, we had a feeling that Ms. Roy doesn’t need much to enhance her incredible looks, therefore we were excited to peer inside her bag for her go-tos that are as much about well-being as they are about being camera-ready. See the slide show above for Rachel Roy’s top six beauty essentials.
KeSari Hair Serum- love the jasmine scent in this light hair serum- makes me feel so fresh. (KeSari Hair Serum, $31.50, HSN.com)
Acqua Panna- I keep a bottle in my bag everyday- it is so important to stay hydrated all day long, water is the most important thing for our skin, hair, heart and soul. (Acqua Panna, about $1.50 each, San Pellegrino.com)
As I am always on the go- this beauty palette is perfect for day to night looks to help me transform my look through out the day (Rachel Rachel Roy Beauty Palette,$32; will be available in November at select Macys stores, Macys.com, and Rachelroy.com. Palette includes day shades: Balance, Fire, Energy, Galaxy, and Dark Magic. Night shades: Twilight, Infinite, Evil Eye, Empyrean, and Celestial.)
Burts Bees- I usually like the packaging of old fashioned lip balms, like Burt's Bees replenishing lip balm; a lush lip is a perfect compliment to go with my Smokey eye palette shades. (Burt's Bees Replenishing Lip Balm with Pomegranate Oil, $3, BurtsBees.com)
Jo Malone- This rose spray fragrance is so light that I use it as a perfume and a spritzer to hydrate my skin, so fresh. (Jo Malone Red Roses Cologne, $55 for the 30ml spray, JoMalone.com)
"My favorite color is Nars Crayon in Red Square, the matte both stays on the best for me as well as feels the most modern. I always say a pop of color on your lip not only brightens up your face but it can brighten your entire OUT LOOK. (NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Red Square, $24, NarsCosmetics.com)