Beauty Essentials: Rachel Roy

Rachel Roy‘s list of accomplishments includes her now six-year-old eponymous label Rachel Roy New York, a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), a celeb and editor favorite, and runs a very successful secondary line, RACHEL Rachel Roy, complete with apparel, footwear, jewelry, and handbags.

Next up for Rachel will be New York Fashion Week and come November, will dip her toes into the beauty market with the launch of her RACHEL Rachel Roy Beauty Palette (see slide show). A natural beauty, we had a feeling that Ms. Roy doesn’t need much to enhance her incredible looks, therefore we were excited to peer inside her bag for her go-tos that are as much about well-being as they are about being camera-ready. See the slide show above for Rachel Roy’s top six beauty essentials.