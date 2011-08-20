Beauty Essentials: Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller certainly needs no introduction; she has been a force in fashion for the past several decades via her eponymous label, 15 free standing stores nation wide, and more recently a fragrance, handbag line, collab with Indego Africa, and her incredibly affordable nicole by Nicole Miller line at JCPenney.
There’s no denying a flurry of activity surrounding her, yet she manages to look stunning – how does she do it? Nicole was kind enough to literally open up her handbag to us so that we could peer inside and discover her favorite and go-to items, including moisturizer, lip scrub, and vibrant nail polish. Click on the slide show above to view Nicole’s most coveted beauty products!
A peek inside Nicole's actual handbag AND cosmetic bag! I love this bag; it transitions so easily from day to night. (BTW, it's her bag Addison Caino Cross Bag with a Bike Chain Stap, $295, NicoleMiller.com and nicole by Nicole Miller faux snakeskin cosmetic bag, JCP.com)
I love the color of this blue and I always get a lot of attention when I wear it. (Essie Nail Polish in Mesmerize, $8, Ulta.com)
I am always so happy with MAC blushes. (MAC Cosmetics Sheertone Shimmer Blush in Ambering Rose, $19.50, MACCosmetics.com)
This mascara goes on so well and doesnt run at all. (LOreal Voluminous Million Lashes #635, $6.33, Target.com)
This makes my skin feel amazing (Aesop Rind Concentrate Body Balm Tube, $36.86, Amazon.com)
"I live by this stuff." (ICS Skin Therapie Facial Day Therapie SPF 20, about $200, website launching soon.)
"I love all things green. This Stila eye shadow is the best and looks great on" (Stila Eye Shadow with Refillable Compact in La Douce, $20, HSN.com)
"I love this lip scrub because it tastes just like maple syrup--I always want to eat it." (The Lip Scrub by Sara Happ: The Original Lip Exfoliant, $44, SaraHapp.com)