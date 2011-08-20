Beauty Essentials: Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller certainly needs no introduction; she has been a force in fashion for the past several decades via her eponymous label, 15 free standing stores nation wide, and more recently a fragrance, handbag line, collab with Indego Africa, and her incredibly affordable nicole by Nicole Miller line at JCPenney.

There’s no denying a flurry of activity surrounding her, yet she manages to look stunning – how does she do it? Nicole was kind enough to literally open up her handbag to us so that we could peer inside and discover her favorite and go-to items, including moisturizer, lip scrub, and vibrant nail polish. Click on the slide show above to view Nicole’s most coveted beauty products!