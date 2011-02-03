Beauty Essentials: Kristin Gallegos

Kristin Gallegos, a former dancer turned makeup artist, is often seen on stylish New Yorker’s lists and in fashion short films and lookbooks. But her main passion is of course her career (makeup) so we just had to know what the girl about town relies on to complete her look.

Gallegos is pretty well known for her signature cat eye and achieving perfectly flawless skin, so if you’ve been lusting after that perfect liner or powder, she has some recommendations for you.

Photo: thecontributingeditor.com