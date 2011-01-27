Beauty Essentials: Ashley Smith

Gap-toothed beauty Ashley Smith is taking the modeling world by storm. Not only is she shooting with Terry Richardson, posing for Russh, Intermix, and T Alexander Wang (as of this minute), but she’s refreshingly charming and down-to-earth. We chatted with the buxom beauty about her must-haves, and she filled us in on what keeps her looking oh-so-fresh.

1 of 5 "For hair products, Bumble and Bumble mask, the hair thirsty mask. It's the best thing after I get my hair pulled on all day." (Bumble and Bumble Quenching Masque, $37.00, bumbleandbumble.com) "The second one is Clinique's eye spot remover. Because I'm flying so often, it's good to bring down the dark spots if I had wine on the plane from the caffeine that's in it."

Clinique Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector, $49.50, bloomingdales.com) "Narciso Rodriguez in the black bottle, Narciso for Her. My boyfriend just got it for me the other day. I don't really like girly scents, I actually grew up wearing cologne. It's girly but in a French way, a little bit more like tough girls." (Narciso Rodriguez Eau du Toilette Spray, $67.00, sephora.com) "YSL Concealer in the clicky pen is awesome if you have one little pen, "doop" and you're done!" (Yves Saint Laurent Touche Elcat Radiant Touch, $40.00, sephora.com) "Embryolisse - I can't pronounce it - the French face cream. Every makeup artist uses it. It's the best. It's has no perfumes in it, no anything. It's great night and day. I use sunblock for the day but it's good as a base moisturizer." (Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentrate, $14.00, rickysnyc.com)








