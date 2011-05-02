Beauty Battle: The Slicked Back Ponytail

We’ve said it again and again, but the ponytail is back. At the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, both Mila Kunis and Michelle Trachtenberg showed us how to rock a slicked back ponytail for an event, in their own way.

Kunis chose to pair her pony with a pale pink lip, a smoky eye and mile-long lashes. She added a touch of blush on her cheeks to finish off the look.

Trachtenberg on the other hand went for a bold, glossy wine red color on the lips and paired it with metallic shadow, adding even a bit of shimmer in the inner corner of her eyes. She also added lots of mascara to define her lashes, but left her lip color as the main focal point.

We think both girls looked amazing, and show off how you can either go bold with Trachtenberg’s lip or be more subdued with Kunis’. Which look do you prefer?

Photo L to R: Mila Kunis, Michael Loccisano, Getty Images. Michelle Trachtenberg, Paul Morigi, WireImage