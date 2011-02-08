Beauty Battle: Natalie & Hailee Duke It Out With Curls

A bevy of gorgeous people gathered yesterday for the 83rd annual Academy Awards nomination luncheon – and in true star spirit came out in style. With attendees such as Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, a very preggers Natalie Portman and the far-too-adorable Hailee Steinfeld, we can’t wait to see what the actual awards show brings us.

We did notice however that starlets Portman and Steinfeld were both rocking soft curls, albeit in very different ways. Portman had an easy side swept style with very loose curls that complimented the pregnant (and might we add glowing) actress. The adorable Steinfeld (I mean, that fashion sense? Those lashes!) kept her look very age appropriate by pulling the curls in a low, side swept pony letting her hair hang off to one shoulder.

We’re not so sure this a battle after all, or just a flat out win for both sides. Well done, ladies.