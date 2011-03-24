Beauty Battle: Hudgens & Chung Compare Coral Lips

At the L.A. premiere of Sucker Punch last night, an action fantasy film about a girl who is trapped by her stepfather and creates a fantasy world to come up with an escape plan, co-stars Vanessa Hudgens and Jamie Chung both arrived on the red carpet with glossy coral lips and curls showing us that spring had arrived, at least on the west coast.

Hudgens’ lip was a pinky-coral hue and was complimented by her subtle smoky eye and soft blush. She also wore her hair in her traditional boho waves, but swept up off the shoulders.

Chung on the other hand wore a bit of a darker coral to compliment her skin tone and also enhanced the look with a coral blush. Her hair was styled in a bit of a modern take on a Veronica Lake style, and more polished and refined than Hudgens.

The coral lip looks great on both girls, we might have to call this one a tie. What say you?

Photos L to R: Vanessa Hudgens, Frazer Harrison, Getty Images/ Jamie Chung, Jordan Strauss, Getty Images