StyleCaster
Share

Avoid a Sloppy Ponytail with These Messy Hair Day Ideas

What's hot
StyleCaster

Avoid a Sloppy Ponytail with These Messy Hair Day Ideas

Julia
by

Do you always seem to be in a rush out the door every morning? If you find yourself bolting out the door with wet or unstyled hair every day, don’t be afraid to throw hair into a quick, sleek pony or bun. We’re digging how a quick pony can end up looking quite fancy. Here are a few pointers to make sure it stays sleek and not sloppy. Take note from these looks for some hair-spiration.

139477 1313608050 Avoid a Sloppy Ponytail with These Messy Hair Day Ideas

Take that extra step to hide your rubber band by twisting a strand of hair around and securing underneath with a bobby pin. Wrapping hair around your tie takes your pony from gym to daytime chic!

139467 1313606256 Avoid a Sloppy Ponytail with These Messy Hair Day Ideas

Use these stellar hair ties that come in tons of colors for creaseless waves at the end of the day. We especially love the Metallic pack. Bonus: Part of the proceeds are donated to Locks of Love! (Emi-Jay Hair Ties, $11 for 5, emi-jay.com)

139480 1313608131 Avoid a Sloppy Ponytail with These Messy Hair Day Ideas


At Dries van Noten, hairstylists used gold rings to secure the ponytails for a polished look. Have fun and experiment with different pieces to keep your pony in place!

139481 1313608380 Avoid a Sloppy Ponytail with These Messy Hair Day Ideas

Jennifer Lopez perfectly pairs a sleek, high ponytail with her daytime attire for a finished, put together look.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share