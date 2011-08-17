Avoid a Sloppy Ponytail with These Messy Hair Day Ideas

Do you always seem to be in a rush out the door every morning? If you find yourself bolting out the door with wet or unstyled hair every day, don’t be afraid to throw hair into a quick, sleek pony or bun. We’re digging how a quick pony can end up looking quite fancy. Here are a few pointers to make sure it stays sleek and not sloppy. Take note from these looks for some hair-spiration.

Take that extra step to hide your rubber band by twisting a strand of hair around and securing underneath with a bobby pin. Wrapping hair around your tie takes your pony from gym to daytime chic!

Use these stellar hair ties that come in tons of colors for creaseless waves at the end of the day. We especially love the Metallic pack. Bonus: Part of the proceeds are donated to Locks of Love! (Emi-Jay Hair Ties, $11 for 5, emi-jay.com)





At Dries van Noten, hairstylists used gold rings to secure the ponytails for a polished look. Have fun and experiment with different pieces to keep your pony in place!

Jennifer Lopez perfectly pairs a sleek, high ponytail with her daytime attire for a finished, put together look.