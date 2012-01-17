Are Big Bangs Making A Comeback?

Since the kick-off of 2012, we’ve seen babes rocking full fringe like never before. ThinkKim Kardashian andKandi Burruss on New Year’s Eve, Nicole Richie at the 2012 Golden Globes,Felicity Jones at the Warner Brothers &InStyle Golden Globes party and Rooney Mara on several of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo red carpets across the globe.

While big bangs aren’t our thing per se, these women actually wear the look quite well. Perhaps it’s down to the popularity ofZooey Deschanel and her surprise hit series New Girl—we’re guessing all things slightly retro will be having a bit of a moment this year.

Could this be a 2012 tress-trend in the making? Will tousled, bedhead styles give way to perfectly coiffed, defined ‘dos once again? It’s still early, so only time will tell, but what do you think?

