Are Bangs the Latest Celeb Hair Craze?

I have a love/hate relationship with bangs. I go to the salon all excited to have a new look, and once I get home I find them completely unmanageable. Thus begins the long process of growing them out.
This is why I am even more envious of the above celebrity ladies. They make bangs look effortless, while still looking extra chic.
I am anticipating that we will be seeing a few more of these celebrity cuts popping up this fall because it seems as if the blunt bang look is just getting started.
Through the many looks of Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr, we have to say that this is one of our favorites. Short, piecey bangs to accompany her new lob -- this look couldn't be more on trend.
A much more edgier look for Blair Waldorf, Leighton Meester cut thick bangs to go along with her darker hue.
Softening up her features and adding some dimension, Carrie Underwood added some bangs to her country 'do making her a little bit country and a little bit rock n' roll.
It is pretty clear how much we like Rose Byrne's latest look (59 percent of you said you liked it better than Bachelorette Ashely Hebert's look!) But we still had to point out how much a blunt bang cut can transform an entire look.
On again, off again bang-aholic, Lea Michele seems to have jumped on the wagon again sporting these thicker, straight across bangs.
We love Anna Faris with her latest bang cut. Her long bob and blunt bangs make her look more professional and less The House Bunny.