Are Bangs the Latest Celeb Hair Craze?

I have a love/hate relationship with bangs. I go to the salon all excited to have a new look, and once I get home I find them completely unmanageable. Thus begins the long process of growing them out.

This is why I am even more envious of the above celebrity ladies. They make bangs look effortless, while still looking extra chic.

I am anticipating that we will be seeing a few more of these celebrity cuts popping up this fall because it seems as if the blunt bang look is just getting started.