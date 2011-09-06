Apparently Androgyny is the New Black

Slowly but surely, it seems to be taking over. On the runways, on the covers of high fashion magazines and on the most attention-hungry celebrities, the “Is-That-a-Man-or-a-Woman?” look is everywhere.

Following the Three Times Equals a Trend Rule, very literal (and not at all subtle) androgyny is becoming a full-fledged trend. Dolce & Gabbana’s fall show included slicked back hair and ties for women, and we loved Florence Welch’s powerful, manly look on the cover of Vogue Japan this September. We were a little bit more confused by Lady Gaga’s “Jo Calderone” alter ego who showed up at the VMAs (apparently she thinks it is typical for men to wear really, really dirty shirts?). But we’re also well aware by now that Gaga pushes boundaries and sets trends. So if she’s doing it, we know it’ll probably be huge soon (or at least that Nicki Minaj will be dressed in drag for her next public appearance).

While this look probably won’t be easily adapted for the everyday or the non-Gagas, it’s certainly going to be interesting to watch people try.

What do you think? Would you wear androgynous hair and makeup, or is it better left to celebrities?