Anne Hathaway’s Hair At The Oscars: Get Her 8 Styles

Although Anne Hathaway may have been an extremely awkward host at last night’s Oscars (to say the least), her hair and outfit changes were a pretty entertaining show. And quite possibly a good chunk of the reason as to why we continued watching. From her low chignon at the beginning of the night to loose tousled locks (and many other styles) we couldn’t wait to see what she was going to appear with next. But, we were kind of hoping that she would lower her voice, and let James Franco take over. Is that so bad?
Anyway, above are her many, many styles from the night, with explanations of how to get the look from Frederic Fekkai hairstylist Adir Abergel.
For Anne's red carpet look, Abergel gave her a soft loose style with shine. He parted the hair in the center and pulled into a low pony at the nape of the neck, covering the ears. He then twisted the pony in a loose knot and secured it in place, while keeping wispy pieces around the face.
To open the show, Abergel was inspired by Rita Hayworth and the glamour of the 1940's. He curled the hair away from the face in 2" sections and placed it into pin curls. He then brushed out the curls and sprayed with hairspray.
Abergel wanted to give femininity to Hathaway's Lanvin tux, so he gave her a high, 1960's style ponytail. He backcombed her hair at the hairline and pulled the hair back towards the crown, securing with an elastic. Abergel finished the look by wrapping a strand of hair around the elastic, and curled a few strands in the pony for extra movement.
Inspired by a modern Grace Kelly, Abergel created a high bun with a thick braid. Starting with a ponytail at the crown of the head, he braided Hathaway's hair and twisted into a bun, pinning into place.
For Hathaway's fourth show look, Abergel gave her a tousled bohemian style by using Fekkai Advanced Full Blown Volume Styling Whip at the roots, and blow drying it in. He then curled the hair with a 1 1/4" iron leaving the ends out.
To compliment Hathaway's burgundy Versace gown Abergel added waves randomly throughout her hair and pulled it back into a low, loose side bun. He then sprayed the hair with Fekkai Coiff Sheer Hold Hairspray and left pieces to drape in the front.
For Hathaway's Armani dress, Abergel gave her a Veronica Lake style sleek and straight with just a touch of wave. He created a deep side part and flat ironed the hair, and then took a 2" section in the front of the hair and created a wave. He finished with Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Cream for shine.
For Hathaway's final performance look, Abergel gave Hathaway a simple and effortless style by pulling her hair into a low ponytail and rolling the ponytail under itself and pinning it into place.