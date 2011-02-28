Anne Hathaway’s Hair At The Oscars: Get Her 8 Styles

Although Anne Hathaway may have been an extremely awkward host at last night’s Oscars (to say the least), her hair and outfit changes were a pretty entertaining show. And quite possibly a good chunk of the reason as to why we continued watching. From her low chignon at the beginning of the night to loose tousled locks (and many other styles) we couldn’t wait to see what she was going to appear with next. But, we were kind of hoping that she would lower her voice, and let James Franco take over. Is that so bad?

Anyway, above are her many, many styles from the night, with explanations of how to get the look from Frederic Fekkai hairstylist Adir Abergel.