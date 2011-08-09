Anne Hathaway Rocks the Effortless Wave

Anne Hathaway is the one girl that I know of that every guy always wants, whether she’s playing a girl with a heartbreaking illness across the screen from Jake Gyllenhaal or donning leather on a motorcycle as Catwoman.

Last night at the One Day premiere she offset her shimmering gown with a “wavy, effortless 1970’s look that was soft and romantic,” styled by Adir Abergel of Frederic Fekkai. The look is exactly what we all crave — that soft, tousled bedhead wave. To get the style, Adir applied Fekkai Advanced Full Blown Volume Styling Whip to the roots of her wet hair. He then added Fekkai Coiff Bouffant Lifting and Texturizing Spray Gel from the middle of the hair to the bottom, helping to hold a slight natural wave. Adir then dried the hair while using a large round brush to ensure that the ends of the hair had a nice bend to them. Once the hair was completely dry, he used a 1″ curling iron to create waves from the middle of the hair to the ends. After allowing the hair to cool, he added softeness to the waves by spraying Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray and brushing it through. Adir finished the look by applying Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Sheer Shine Mist to the ends of the hair, creating beautiful shine and bounce.