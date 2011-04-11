Anne Hathaway Does Loose And Casual At The ‘Rio’ Premiere

Anne Hathaway walked the “blue” carpet at last night’s Rio premiere with a casually disheveled ponytail and chic tortoiseshell frames looking effortlessly glam.

Adir Abergel of Frederic Fekkai created a “modernized 1960’s hair style, that was sexy and full of texture” for the event. He started by applying Fekkai Advanced Full Blown Volume Styling Whip throughout the hair, and roughly blow dried. Abergel then dried the rest of the hair straight, so that it was smooth and soft and curled it with a 1 1/4 inch iron. Next, he applied Fekkai Coiff Oceanique Tousled Wave Spray and scrunched the hair with a diffuser to create texture. Following the line of the ear to the crown of the head, he pulled Hathaway’s hair back into a ponytail, leaving pieces to fall in the front.

Hathaway’s makeup artist Molly Stern created a look that would complement her purple dress and frames, so she chose nude lips and purple shadow. Stern used a mix of NARS Daphne, Exotic Dance Duo and Coconut Grove shadows on the eyes, and Bolero Velvet Matte Lip Pencil and Mayflower Lipstick on the lips both of which are new for Summer 2011 (available April 15).

What do you think of Hathaway’s uber-casual carpet look? Can she pull off the big frames?

Photo: Jon Kopaloff, FilmMagic