Amy Winehouse: A Tribute To The Beauty Icon

This past weekend, music lovers and style disciples alike were shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Amy Winehouse, an emblem of modern rock and roll. Her penchant for thick, dark liquid liner and voluminous, 1950s-esque hair, combined with her unfailing commitment to upholding her rocker image, helped to solidify her status as a beauty trendsetter. Although she was still working hard to earn her true footing as an “icon,” Winehouse definitely knew how to push the boundaries in both beauty and style.
Few other celebrities are so easily recognized by their beauty trademarks as Amy Winehouse. Despite her tumultuous personal life and career, she will undoubtedly be remembered for her true talent and soulful voice and for us, as a true beauty icon.
Not yet sporting her trademark thick liner or towering coif, Winehouse went almost au naturale for her debut album cover in 2003.
For a minimal look with a hint of glamour, skip the heavy makeup and stick to an eyelash curler instead. Our pick: Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, $19.
By 2006, Amy had perfected what became known as her signature look: plenty of tattoos, a bold cat eye and a pouf that puts Snooki to shame.
To get va-va-voom hair like Winehouse's, we love Fekkai Full Blown Styling Whip, $23.
While Winehouses brand of beauty was anything but subtle, she knew how to balance plenty of liquid liner with minimal makeup and a trendsetting nude lip.
For matte nude lips to complement killer eyeliner, NARS Pure Matte Lipstick in Tashkent, $25 will help achieve the perfect subtle pout.
In a shoot by Bryan Adams for Zoo magazine in 2007, Winehouse demonstrated her flawless liquid liner application abilities. We love this image from both a creative standpoint as well as a utilitarian one; even the most makeup-capable among us can learn a thing or two about liquid liner from Winehouse.
Our pick for a lasting black cat eye like Winehouse's: Wet 'N' Wild Megaliner Liquid Eyeliner in Black, $3. This liner goes on smoothly and seriously doesn't budge - and the thrifty price tag doesn't hurt, either.
For Winehouses 2010 Harpers Bazaar editorial, she kept her edge, but simultaneously opted for a slightly softer look. She added flirty, feminine hair (in keeping with her typical 1950s-inspired vibe) to her patent Amy Winehouse style for an end result that managed to walk the fine line between grungy and chic.
For those with liquid liner phobia who still want to channel Winehouse's signature cat eyes, we're obsessed with Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner in Black Ink, $21.