Amy Winehouse: A Tribute To The Beauty Icon

This past weekend, music lovers and style disciples alike were shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Amy Winehouse, an emblem of modern rock and roll. Her penchant for thick, dark liquid liner and voluminous, 1950s-esque hair, combined with her unfailing commitment to upholding her rocker image, helped to solidify her status as a beauty trendsetter. Although she was still working hard to earn her true footing as an “icon,” Winehouse definitely knew how to push the boundaries in both beauty and style.

Few other celebrities are so easily recognized by their beauty trademarks as Amy Winehouse. Despite her tumultuous personal life and career, she will undoubtedly be remembered for her true talent and soulful voice and for us, as a true beauty icon.