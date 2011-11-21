AMAs Pink Hair Battle: Katy Perry vs. Nicki Minaj

At last night’s American Music Awards we saw the typical stuff — JLo wearing a dress baring way too much of her body, Taylor Swift acting like she’d never won an award before, and the Situation walking the red carpet for an awards show because well, he thinks he belongs there.

We also came face to face with two of today’s biggest music stars in a hair battle: Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj both chose to rock their pink hairstyles, but in very different ways. Perry had a volumized (bright pink) French twist that was bedazzled with a floral embellishment along the left side. She was again channeling her Asian influences and inner Geisha girl with an Oriental print on the dress.

Nicki Minaj on the other hand had a light pink ‘do, curled into a soft chin-length bob to go with her signature pink lips and long lashes, offsetting her black lace dress (and strange green skirt).

Personally, we’re a fan of Minaj’s hairstyle – the soft pink shade with subtle streaks of blonde were so much fun, whereas Perry’s was a little harsh and frankly her hair looks damaged. What say you?