Alexa Chung’s Haircut is Called a ‘Modern Mullet’

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Alexa Chung’s hairstylist,George Northwood, refers to her bang haircut as a modern day mullet…let’s just agree to disagree. [The Telegraph]

The original queen of pop, Madonna,hadtwin male models go around and hand deliver her new fragrance and a her favorite flowers to New York editors yesterday. Seriously? [Racked]

Cyndi Lauper has been wearing the same lipstick since 1986. For some reason this doesn’t surprise us. [Stylist]

Stained-glass nail art for a holiday manicure? Yes, please! [Refinery29]

And finally, Where do you draw the line at your child’s beauty routine? We’d have to go with an 11-year-old bikini wax. [ABC News]