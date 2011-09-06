Adele Looks Stunning in Vogue UK, Proclaims Body Confidence

We love Adele. A lot.

At 23, she’s mature in a way that puts most young American celebs to shame, and simply put, she’s insanely talented. Beauty critics that we are, our one point of contention with her of late is her talon-like “stiletto nails,” which just seem impractical and sort of creepy. But nails aside, Adele pretty much sums up what we think of in terms of a role model. She’s modest, sophisticated (which sort of just comes with the territory of being British) and confident (and rightfully so).

Our latest addition to the long list of reasons we love Adele comes courtesy of British Vogue. As the magazine’s October cover girl, Adele stuns with her perfect skin and gorgeous curls. And in the accompanying interview, the singer says she’s happy with who she is, and wouldn’t want to look like anyone else. “I see people where it rules their lives, you know, who want to be thinner or have bigger boobs, and how it wears them down. And I just don’t want that in my life,” she says.

While it does bother us a bit that any celebrity larger than a size zero seems thrust into the role of posterchild for “embracing your curves!” we appreciate Adele’s candor. She actually seems genuine in her confidence, and who can blame her? As it’s easy to tell from the above photos, she needs no alterations in her appearance.