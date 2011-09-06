7 Celeb-Inspired Fall Hair Updates That You Can Try

For me, change in seasons usually means a change in hair. Having had much experience in this realm, I consider myself all too well acquainted with the desire for a new, fun look and also with the inevitable feeling of regret that follows if it doesn’t turn out quite right. And usually, there’s no turning back – you can’t exactly reattach the huge chunk of hair you just had cut into side-swept bangs which, it turns out, looked way better on Jennifer Aniston (shocking!).

Recently, celebrities have clearly felt that same desire for new hairstyles (and colors) that we do (cue the magazine headline: They’re Just Like Us!). The celebs on this list have inspired some serious hair envy, and have also shown us mere mortals how a few style tweaks can make all the difference in reinterpreting one’s style.

We applaud these celebrities for their creativity, risk-taking and confidence in exploring the ever-changing terrain of the world of hair trends. But along with our favorite hair daredevils (ahem, Katy Perry), we also salute those who made more subtle alterations for proving that change can take shape in a variety of ways and that it doesn’t always have to be a no-turning-back kind of situation.