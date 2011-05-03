2011 Met Gala: From Neon Lips To Jeweled Headpieces

The 2011 Met Costume Institute Gala in honor of McQueen brought out some extreme fashions as we expected it would, high glamour beauties, as well as an abundant amount of hair accessories and fascinators. That’s right ladies and gentlemen, the hat trend has officially made it’s way across the pond.

As we revisit last night’s looks, look out for the accessories, best neon lipsticks, and retro-inspired hair ‘dos. And of course just gush over how good (or bad) each celeb looked.