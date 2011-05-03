2011 Met Gala: From Neon Lips To Jeweled Headpieces

The 2011 Met Costume Institute Gala in honor of McQueen brought out some extreme fashions as we expected it would, high glamour beauties, as well as an abundant amount of hair accessories and fascinators. That’s right ladies and gentlemen, the hat trend has officially made it’s way across the pond.
As we revisit last night’s looks, look out for the accessories, best neon lipsticks, and retro-inspired hair ‘dos. And of course just gush over how good (or bad) each celeb looked.
Ginnifer Goodwin had my favorite look of the night, with a bright teal shadow (matching her necklace) that reached all the way to the inner corner of her eyes. Her pixie cut was styled in a piece-y, edgy way and the look was completed with a nude lip.
Taylor Swift didn't really surprise anyone with a bold red lip, but look absolutely flawless. The glossy lip contrasted her beige smoky eyes, and her lashes looked miles long!
Ashley Greene was stunning in a Donna Karan dress, with a more mature hair and makeup look to match. Her dark strands were pulled back into a side chignon by hairstylist Ted Gibson, and her makeup was full of soft neutrals and a mauve lip.
Diane Kruger never disappoints her retro curls were perfect with the high collar and long sleeves on her dress, and the bold matte liip finished off the look.
Bright neon lipstick was a big trend on the carpet, and Elizabeth Banks aced the orange lip. She complimented the lips with gold shadow and was practically glowing. Banks also chose and side-swept, retro inspired hairstyle.
Rihanna's bright red strands grew quite a few inches for last night, and pulled into two braids, braided from the front temple. She wore a deep burgundy matte lip and metallic shadow, but most attention was on how long the train of her dress was.
If you were worried Blake would look strange with strawberry locks, worry no more. Wearing a pink lip, metallic smoky eye and pink blush, Lively was dewy and radiant on the arm of Karl Lagerfeld last night not a bad place to be.
Emma Stone just clearly knows what she's doing in the hair and makeup category (or her people do). Hairstylist Mara Roszak gave Stone a textured, messy chignon and her look was completed with a winged cat eye and bright pink lip that is to die for.
Gywenth hasn't been a huge risk taker with her hair lately, but she never disappoints. Hairstylist David Babaii gave Paltrow loose curls which added some body and dimension to her sleek and stunning Stella McCartney gown.
Now, on to the not-so-good. Naomi Campbell's hair reminds us of pre-school. With a really expensive accessory in it.
Christina Hendricks, we normally think you're fantastic but there seemed to be too much matching going on. Too many shades of red involved and none of it worked.
Solange looks like Beyonce in Austin Power's Goldmember. Love the natural curls, but if you're going to go all out, don't tame the center part. It makes everything appear bigger than it already is.
Kate Hudson looked perfect, until someone decided it was a good idea to place a sparkly accessory right up against her forehead. Like, what?
Amy Poehler is amazing, there's no question about that. But the too tight bun that was let wild at the bottom is just not flattering for her.
Ah, Anna Dello Russo. You had to go and find the McQueen egg hat, didn't you? And now we just have to ask why?