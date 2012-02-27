20 Celeb Hairstyle Inspirations From The 2012 Award Shows

The award shows have finally come to an end and we have a roundup of the best celebrity hairstyles to prove it. From simple tousled locks to intricate updos, this year’s red carpet hairstyles certainly didn’t disappoint and left us with lots of modern hair inspiration for the coming year.

Stars like Jessica Alba and Berenice Bejo sported classically styled updos when they walked the red carpet, while young starlets like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscar party with Old Hollywood curls.

Other celebs kept it natural with loose waves like Elizabeth Olsen at the Independent Spirit Awards or amped up the red carpet volume like nominee Jessica Chastain at the Oscars.

And while some leading ladies are limited because of their short hair, red carpet regular Michelle Williams still managed to bring the charm when she dressed up her pixie cut with a dainty headband at the Golden Globes.

So take a cue from Hollywood’s most prominent ladies for your next big night out and try one of these award worthy styles.