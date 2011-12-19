The 10 Hottest Haircuts Right Now

What’s the best way to kick off the New Year? A fresh new look for a fresh new you. We know how many resolutions are out there- and how quickly they become a thing of the past. But, one resolution you can stick to this year is getting one of the hot new haircuts that are out right now.
Update your look by getting a cut that goes perfectly with your face shape and hair texture. The best part about these styles is that they are easy to create and even easier to maintain!
We love the golden tone of Jane Krakowski's medium cut with long layers. This is a perfect look for those with fine to medium textured hair.
Katherine Heigl's blown-out short 'do is ideal for a long face shape. After blow-drying, set with hot rollers and use a strong finishing spray to hold the look in place.
Claire Dane's look brightens up her entire face with this gorgeous, light blonde color. We especially love her soft layers and touchable texture.
Michelle William's feminine pixie is perfect for those with oval or heart-shaped faces and fine hair. With longer hair at the crown, this look can be easily styled with just the use of one's finger tips.
Emma Stone added flavor to her look by getting a more choppy cut and bangs. Stylists should use a razor to make the bangs fluffy and weightless.
Kate Middleton pairs her classic beauty with classic layers here. Long layers are a great way to spruce up any down 'do.
No matter what the occasion, Mila Kunis always shows up looking sexy. Her effortless loose waves paired with long layers is perfect for any hair type and always gives off that sex appeal we admire her for.
Tori Spelling looks fantastic with this textured bob. Rather than just blunt and straight, adding a nice wave to a short cut gives it that extra romantic touch.
Jessica Alba's look is extremely undone, making it that much more fun and easy to create. Add a little wave to your shoulder-length hair to create her cut.
It is no surprise that Jennifer Aniston made our list- her hair is always making us marvel. Here, her look is shorter than her usual golden locks, which helps to soften the face. Ask your stylist for choppy layers, adding longer ones in the front.