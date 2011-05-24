‘The Bachelorette’ Ashley Has Some Serious Hair Issues

Alright, first of all let me say that I have not watched last night’s episode yet. I am dying to, but unfortunately do not have cable (it’s basically a sin, I know) so I have to watch everything a day after it airs, on my computer. Welcome to my life.

Anyway, I have of course been filled in on a few things, like the fact that the guys this season are HOT, Ashley of course seems to fall for the wrong one (those first episode previews are killer) and well, that hair has got to go. I will first of all say that it’s a slight improvement from last season the girl has a large forehead and needed to add some bang to cover it. But, the pairing of a wispy bang and super long extensions is just not a good combination for anyone. Her hair now seems to overwhelm her face and her bangs are basically just clinging to her forehead most of the time.

I’m hoping that the styles will improve over the season (maybe it was super humid, can’t blame a girl) but I’m a little worried we’ll be staring at bad hair the entire way through.

What did you guys think? Do you wish she had stuck with her short layered look?