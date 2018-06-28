Celebrity Travel Beauty Tips to Keep You Fresh All Summer Long

Jet lag. Dry skin. Damaged hair. These are all beauty-related things that many travelers deal with when taking long flights and staying in not-so-glamorous hotels. Though vacations are meant to be relaxing and a getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday work life, they also take a huge toll on your skin, hair, and energy levels.
To make sure that you’re not battling travel fatigue, we’ve rounded up a handful of celebrity-approved travel beauty tips to keep you fresh on your trips all summer long. From the measures you need to take when you walk in your hotel to what to do when you sit down in your airplane seat, these travel tricks and hacks will make your vacation so much more enjoyable while keeping you looking good.
Sofia Richie: Use Grapeseed Oil to Prevent Breakouts
Stress, dry air, and bacteria on flights can all cause acne. To fight this, Richie brings grapeseed oil, which contains nutrients such as vitamin E and beta-carotene, to promote cell turnover, heal acne scars, and prevent new pimples from forming.
"I fly with grapeseed oil on my skin," Richie told E! News. "I would break out really bad."
Kim Kardashian: Bring a Silk Pillowcase
It's no secret that sleeping with a silk pillowcase does wonders for your skin and hair. But many people forget (or neglect) to pack the essential when traveling. In a post on her website and app, Kardashian revealed that a silk pillowcase is one of her must-haves when traveling. Not only does the material prevent frizz and the transfer of oils when you're sleeping, but it's also known to fight wrinkles, which is why she always swaps her generic hotel or plane pillowcase with a silk one.
"I always sleep on a silk pillowcase. The silk is really good for your skin and hair—and it's SO soft. This travel set is perfect for the plane because it comes with a travel-size pillow and a sleep mask," Kardashian wrote.
Keira Knightley: Bring Rosehip Oil to Stay Moisturized
Any frequent flyer knows that it can become crazy dry on flights, especially when you're miles and miles in the air in a pressurized cabin. To keep her skin hydrated, Knightley ditches her moisturizers and heavy creams and goes straight to rosehip oil, an extra-hydrating oil that will keep you glowing the entire flight.
“I completely fail to keep myself on an even keel with my skincare when traveling, but I have just discovered rosehip oil, which a friend of mine recommended,” Knightley told British Vogue. “Flights are so hard on your skin and they make it so dry, so I gave this a go, and it really worked. Now I always travel with it.”
Kate Winslet: Bring Eye Cream for Dark Circles
Though under-eye masks might be favorites of celebs to keep the skin around their eyes bright and hydrated, Winslet takes things up a notch by bringing her tub of eye cream. Though masks work fine, Winslet swears by eye cream as a way to get more skin-care benefits in when you're jet-lagged and exhausted. "A good eye cream is really important when you are traveling, busy, and stressed—that's when the dark puffy circles can get you," Winslet told InStyle.
Karolina Kurkova: Use Peppermint to Fight Jet Lag
Who knew the cure for jet lag was a simple sniff of peppermint? In an interview with Vogue, Kurkova revealed that she carries peppermint oils with her on flights to wake herself up after landing. To make sure she's calm enough on the flight to get some Zs, Kurkova also brings lavender oil. She also recommends packing a hydrating spritzer to ensure soft, hydrated skin after a flight.
Karlie Kloss: Bring Scented Nail Polish
Long flights can be boring, so painting your nails is a celebrity-favorite way to pass the time. But as many manicure lovers know, nail polishes can be smelly and reek of chemicals. To avoid giving a headache to other passengers (and herself), Kloss recommends bringing scented nail polish—rose is her favorite—on flights.
"I love this rose-scented nail polish—every girl likes to do her nails, but it can be so stinky. This is such a simple, smart solution," Kloss told Teen Vogue.
Julia Stiles: Bubble-Wrap Your Toiletries
To ensure that nothing breaks or spills in her suitcase, Stiles bubble-wraps her toiletries. Specifically, she swears by Ziploc bags lined with bubble wrap. That way, she can protect fragile items, such as makeup and skin-care products, while still storing them in a TSA-approved container. "There are these little, square toiletry bags that have bubble wrap on the outside, but by airport security, they’re considered a plastic baggies that you can put your toiletries in when you have to declare them—but because there’s bubble wrap, they also protect your stuff," she told Travel + Leisure.
Gigi Hadid: Bring Makeup Wipes for the Plane
As awkward as it is to wipe off your makeup with someone next to you, it's even more inconvenient to lug your skin-care kit to the plane's tiny bathroom and wash your face there. As a solution, Hadid recommends bringing makeup wipes so you can clean your skin in the air while remaining comfortably in your seat. Of course, the ideal would be to clean your skin before your flight, but not everyone has time for that.
“When I’m traveling, I always have Maybelline facial cleansing towelettes with me,” Hadid told InStyle. “Just because when you are at the airport, it’s not fun to wash in the bathroom.”
