Celebrity Travel Beauty Tips to Keep You Fresh All Summer Long

Jet lag. Dry skin. Damaged hair. These are all beauty-related things that many travelers deal with when taking long flights and staying in not-so-glamorous hotels. Though vacations are meant to be relaxing and a getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday work life, they also take a huge toll on your skin, hair, and energy levels.

To make sure that you’re not battling travel fatigue, we’ve rounded up a handful of celebrity-approved travel beauty tips to keep you fresh on your trips all summer long. From the measures you need to take when you walk in your hotel to what to do when you sit down in your airplane seat, these travel tricks and hacks will make your vacation so much more enjoyable while keeping you looking good.