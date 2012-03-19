10 Of Our Favorite Celebrity Top Knot Hairstyles

Looking for a casual, cool and effortless looking style? Or are you trying for a glammed up, high fashion hair look? Well lucky for you the top knot is your two-in-one hairstyle. This sidewalk to runway look can tie together any outfit. With just a few casual, mismatched fly aways, it easily goes with your cool I-don’t-care look for your spring shopping trip. But if you’re looking for a high fashion top knot, just smooth it down to get that slick look. All the celebrities seem to be embracing the style, so why not give it a try?

