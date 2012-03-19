10 Of Our Favorite Celebrity Top Knot Hairstyles

Looking for a casual, cool and effortless looking style? Or are you trying for a glammed up, high fashion hair look? Well lucky for you the top knot is your two-in-one hairstyle. This sidewalk to runway look can tie together any outfit. With just a few casual, mismatched fly aways, it easily goes with your cool I-don’t-care look for your spring shopping trip. But if you’re looking for a high fashion top knot, just smooth it down to get that slick look. All the celebrities seem to be embracing the style, so why not give it a try?
Kate Bosworth looks extra feminine with this slicked back and tightly wound top knot.
MCMULLAN/SIPA
Keri Russell tries an all black ensemble with the cool top knot and wispy front pieces.
MCMULLAN/SIPA
Whitney Port dons a laid back, messy top knot, which is a perfect way to get her long hair out of her face.
MCMULLAN/SIPA
Elizabeth Olsen goes high fashion with her sleek top knot and powerful lip.
BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA
Gwen Stefani is no wallflower with this daring top knot, which rest perfectly on the top of her head.
SIPA
Miranda Kerr in a classic, ballerina-esq hairdo.
MARCOCCHI/SIPA
Vanessa Hudgens looks like she's ready to go in her messy top knot, which has just enough volume from the root.
MARCOCCHI/SIPA
Jennifer Lopez looking chic in her voluminous top knot perfect for any red carpet appearance.
MARCOCCHI/SIPA
Nicole Richie proves that you don't need a lot of hair to rock a top knot. Feature your bangs in front and just twist the rest of the hair back.
McMullan/SIPA
Kaley Cuoco rocked this modern take on the top knot with pearl accented hair accessories.
Admedia/SIPA