10 Of Our Favorite Celebrity Top Knot Hairstyles

Emma Sayles
by
Looking for a casual, cool and effortless looking style? Or are you trying for a glammed up, high fashion hair look?  Well lucky for you the top knot is your two-in-one hairstyle. This sidewalk to runway look can tie together any outfit. With just a few casual, mismatched fly aways, it easily goes with your cool I-don’t-care look for your spring shopping trip.  But if you’re looking for a high fashion top knot, just smooth it down to get that slick look. All the celebrities seem to be embracing the style, so why not give it a try?

Kate Bosworth looks extra feminine with this slicked back and tightly wound top knot.

MCMULLAN/SIPA

Keri Russell tries an all black ensemble with the cool top knot and wispy front pieces.

MCMULLAN/SIPA

Whitney Port dons a laid back, messy top knot, which is a perfect way to get her long hair out of her face.

MCMULLAN/SIPA

Elizabeth Olsen goes high fashion with her sleek top knot and powerful lip.

BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA

Gwen Stefani is no wallflower with this daring top knot, which rest perfectly on the top of her head.

SIPA

Miranda Kerr in a classic, ballerina-esq hairdo.

MARCOCCHI/SIPA

Vanessa Hudgens looks like she's ready to go in her messy top knot, which has just enough volume from the root.

MARCOCCHI/SIPA

Jennifer Lopez looking chic in her voluminous top knot  perfect for any red carpet appearance.

MARCOCCHI/SIPA

Nicole Richie proves that you don't need a lot of hair to rock a top knot. Feature your bangs in front and just twist the rest of the hair back.

McMullan/SIPA

Kaley Cuoco rocked this modern take on the top knot with pearl accented hair accessories.
Admedia/SIPA

