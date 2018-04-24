5 Celebrity Skin-Care Experts You Should Be Following on Instagram

Celebrity skin-care advice is the best kind. With star power and a high income comes access to some of the best aestheticians and dermatologists around, who pull all the stops to ensure their A-list clientele are not only camera-ready but armed with the expertise they need to continue a regimen long after the walk on the red carpet is over.

We’re constantly bookmarking random tidbits of advice found in exclusive interviews and magazine articles, but these days, Instagram is the best way to get tips and tricks. Here are five skin-care experts that take their work beyond the office and onto social media, where we don’t have to book an appointment,.

Renee Rouleau

The aesthetician and skin-care expert counts Demi Lovato, Miranda Cosgrove, and Bella Thorne, among many others, as clientele, in addition to developing a collection of products for those who can’t get into her chair. The Renee Rouleau line is customized skin care at its best. After taking a “Find Your Skin Type” quiz on the website, you’ll be able to determine exactly which products will be most effective on you. Her Instagram account is also a source of random but helpful advice, such as how to fade acne scars faster.

Shani Darden

Besides being #skingoals herself, the well-known aesthetician splits her time among famous ladies including Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen, and Lea Michele. When she’s not dropping beauty advice in her Instagram comments, the working mom is creating more products for her namesake clinical line, which includes products like the celeb-favorite Retinol Resurface serum.

Joanna Vargas

Vargas swears by the all-natural ingredients in her namesake line. Mindy Kaling, Suki Waterhouse, and Naomi Watts are fans of her best-selling products (such as the Exfoliating Mask), and reputable beauty magazines routinely recommend her as one of the best resources for transitioning to a cleaner regimen. On her Instagram account, you’ll get a first look at the testimonials of men and women who have seen success after using her products on their skin.

Rachel Roff

In 2006, this skin-care pro launched a medical spa and eventually a skin-care line after noticing the lack of diversity both in her aesthetician training courses and the products being used on her PoC customers. Today, thanks to the monstrous success of UrbanSkinRx, a collection of products formulated specifically for brown skin, Roff is considered the industry’s “melanin expert” and counts Eva Marcille and Ayesha Curry as fans. On both her personal page and the UrbanSkinRx Instagram page are countless testimonials that prove just how effective her products are.

Celeste Rodrigues

This medical aesthetician is constantly on the go, thanks to a list of bicoastal clientele that includes Eve, Khloe Kardashian, and Janet Mock. When you’re done gawking over her mesmerizing mask treatments—like this black jelly one—check out posts like this that detail the in-office treatments she swears by and what makes them so beneficial to the skin.