The Boldest, In-Your-Face Celebrity Makeup Trends Made For Winter Weather

In theory, if we were to peruse the never-ending list of celebrity makeup trends worth recreating, frosted makeup would be our ideal choice this time of year. After all, what look better embodies the cooling, snowy vibes of winter? Unfortunately, there’s a very thin line between looking red carpet-ready and as if someone dusted chalk all over our face.

The updated version of this ’90s trend requires delicate handling, like turning down the highlight and ditching powders for creams. But alternatively, there are easy ways to match the weather to your cool, yet bold and sparkly, yet understated makeup moment.

Silver Linings

In our humble opinion, silver is the cuter, more versatile sister to frosted makeup. More often than not, the easiest and most standout way to wear it is on the eyes. For instance, Rita Ora accented her smoky eye with silver shadow in the inner tear ducts at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

For the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards, Modern Family star Ariel Winter matched her makeup to her blinged-out wardrobe by accenting her smoky eye with silver shadow on the upper and lower lash lines.

And we’re still not over that time Kristen Stewart opted for sharply drawn silver foil shadow look combined with lower lash eyeliner at the 2016 Met Gala.

Lastly, there’s just something effortlessly ethereal about the way Zoe Kravitz’s platinum blonde micro-braids and hint of silver shadow went together at the November 2016 premiere of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

Chrome Kissers

If your idea of going bold includes simply throwing on a lipstick, then a chrome or metallic lipstick is the foolproof choice for you. For those with rich, brown skin like Lupita Nyong’o, do what she did at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards and opt for a gold pigment that’ll up your skin’s radiance.

Should you want to really sparkle, a silver lip and jewel-toned eyelid–a la Rihanna at an October 2018 Fenty Beauty event–will also take your holiday glam to the next level.

When your usual go-to is a nude lipstick, but you want to try something new without stepping completely outside your comfort zone, grab a copper metallic lippie. As evidenced by Ruby Rose at the January 2017 premiere of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, it looks beautiful even if the rest of your makeup is minimal.

And remember that not all chrome lipstick needs to be brown, silver or some other dark variation. It can be just as stunning in flesh-toned shades, like the one spotted on Vanessa Hudgens at the 2016 People’s Choice Awards.

Bold Statement Liner

A colorful, interesting eyeliner shape will serve both the minimalist and maximalist well. It looks stunning on bare skin and when combined with other makeup, transforms into a can’t-look-away feast for the eyes. Amandla Stenberg recently modeled her own version of this trend at Equality Now’s 2018 Make Equality Reality Gala.

We’re still not over the time Emmy Rossum traded in her basic cat eye for a red hot one at the 2018 Sports Humanitarian Awards.

Plus, we never knew rose gold and purple blended so beautifully until Katherine Langford wore this soft-focus cat eye to a March 2018 screening of Love, Simon.

Lady Gaga’s A Star is Born press run was basically a master class in the innumerable amount of ways one person can wear eyeliner. For instance, one of our favorite versions is this electric blue cat eye at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of her film.

Glowy Goals

When all else fails (or if you’re a self-professed “lazy beauty”), you can never go wrong with clean, glowy skin, be it matte or dewy. For instance, we’re enamored with the slight, flesh-toned highlight and rose gold shadow Blake Lively opted for earlier this year.

And at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, queen of the Hollywood glow, Jennifer Lopez, let her lashes do the talking, while her dewy skin and glossy lips still managed to demand the attention they deserved.

At this year’s Met Gala, we stared at Kerry Washington’s hydrated skin for so long that we almost forgot her eyelids were covered in glitter.

And this fall, newcomer Kiki Layne, who headlines If Beale Street Could Talk, reminded us of just how effective a slightly dewy skin finish can be when you’re holding back on bold color.

