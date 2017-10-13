StyleCaster
The 24 Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2017

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Of all the nerve-wracking beauty decisions we make, choosing a new hairstyle is by far the most difficult. And if you’re a celebrity with cameras following your every move, the stakes are even higher. So, you can understand our excitement (and admiration) every time an A-lister decides to throw all caution to the wind and undergo a dramatic makeover.

Besides the fact that we just love seeing old and new looks side by side, it also inspires us to at least contemplate doing the same thing. In case you missed it, look back the the biggest celebrity hair transformations we’ve witnessed this year.

1 of 48
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg

By the end of 2016, we had seen Stenberg style her voluminous curls into more styles than we can count.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg

But in 2017, she shocked us all when she hit the red carpet in a beautiful buzz cut.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

The 21-year-old rose to superstardom in long, chestnut hair.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

And by mid-2017, she underwent a slight makeover, debuting a sophisticated on the runway.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne

We can barely keep up with the actress' every hair move. She kicked off 2017 in aqua blue waves.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne

Since then, she's hit the red carpet in every color of the rainbow, including this ravishing red shade.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne

The model turned actress made her "Valerian" press rounds in a platinum pixie.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne

Before we could get used to her bold new color, she had already switched back to brown tresses in the fall.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke

The "Game of Thrones" actress hardly looks like her fictional counterpart on the red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Emilia Clarke

But in September, the "Mother of Dragons" went blonde IRL and revealed her new 'do on Instagram.

Photo: instagram / @emilia_clarke
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Emma Stone
Emma Stone

The Oscar winner is practically synonymous with her wavy red locks.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Emma Stone
Emma Stone

But this fall, she hit the film festival circuit in a pale blonde hue.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn

The British supermodel rarely deviates from her pin straight hair.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn

However, she took our breath away in this faux pixie at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards this June.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss

She's the queen of runway transformations, but Kloss usually maintains dark brown hair when off-duty.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss

However, she pulled off a high fashion makeover when she debuted silvery blonde hair during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

We never thought we'd see the day when Grande retired her signature high ponytail.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Ariana Grande

But she did just that in October when she unveiled sultry gray locks on Instagram.

Photo: instagram / @arianagrande
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson

The "Empire" star's wavy bob made it onto our Pinterest board during award show season.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson

But we instantly wanted to chop off our hair when the actress unveiled this TWA (teeny weeny afro) during the summer season.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

For most of her career, Hudson's rarely deviated from her signature blonde hair.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

This fall, she completely switched things up when she buzzed off her hair for a film role.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Katy Perry
Katy Perry

The singer, known for pulling off dramatic hair transformations, kicked off 2017 in a cute bob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Katy Perry
Katy Perry

But by the time her album "Witness" hit store shelves, she had styled her hair into a badass blonde pixie.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer

The singer and actress has always embraced protective styles, like cornrows, on the red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer

But when she buzzed off her hair in June, we were surprised, to say the least.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Kim's long brown hair has always been a part of her signature look.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

But the trend-setting mogul decided gray-blonde hair was more her style for the fall season.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart

In the beginning of 2017, Stewart kept it low-key in her brown shoulder-length hair.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart

But by summer, the actress had decided to live the platinum blonde life.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham

Before the last season of "Girls" began, the TV actress and writer was still wearing her mid-length chestnut brown hair.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham

Fast forward to October and the outspoken star has chopped and dyed her hair into this kickass pixie.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Mel B.
Mel B

Whether it's straight or curly, the former Spice Girl has always worn her hair extra long.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Mel B.
Mel B

But we must say, her short, multi-colored coif is one of reasons we tune into "America's Got Talent" every week.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris

The Oscar-nominated actress' classic wavy hair has become a part of her signature look.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris

But this summer, she decided it was time for a change and stunned in a head full of brown faux locs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Rowan Blanchard
Rowan Blanchard

The "Girl Meets World" actress' brown lob (long bob) hardly has an off day.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Rowan Blanchard
Rowan Blanchard

But this shorter variation is a beautiful and mature upgrade for the budding star.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek

The Oscar-nominated actress' wavy brown hair is always camera ready.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek

But we were not prepared for the bubblegum pink hair she unveiled this fall.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Sanaa Lathan
Sanaa Lathan

The "Shots Fired" star has never worn her hair shorter than this bob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Sanaa Lathan
Sanaa Lathan

But in September, she nearly shut down Instagram after revealing she had shaved it all off for her upcoming role in "Nappily Ever After."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley

The TV actress has always looked beautiful in her signature brown hair.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley

But we fell in love with her blonde coif at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Solange Knowles
Solange

The "Cranes in the Sky" singer kicked off the year in her all natural textured tresses.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Solange Knowles
Solange

And this fall, she kept us on our toes when she opted for super short blonde curls.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz

This year, the actress has taken on a series of looks, including these platinum blonde microbraids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Transformations 2017 | Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz

By the time the Primetime Emmy Awards rolled around, she had reverted back to a jet black pixie cut.

Photo: Getty Images

