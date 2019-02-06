The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

Scroll To See More Images

Nothing quiets the skeptic in us quite like a dramatic hair makeover. In theory, it would be easy to grab a pair of shears or box of dye and swan-dive into the unknown, but reality poses a different scenario. Soon enough, we’re plaguing ourselves (or a stylist) with endless questions, asking friends if we’re really making the right decision and already making contingency plans if it doesn’t come out how we’d hope. In moments like these, we look to celeb hair makeovers to ease our anxiety.

Though we’re sure having a pro-level glam squad on hand is a huge help, there are certain chameleons who constantly inspire us with their unabashed bravery for doing well, anything, to their hair. From big chops to neon dye jobs or combinations of both, rarely is there a shortage of transformations we get to witness and add to our personal Pinterest boards before an anxiety-inducing appointment at the salon. This year, Rowan Blanchard, Iskra Lawrence and Priyanka Chopra are just a few ladies leading the charge. See their stunning before-and-afters ahead.

Before: Ashley Tisdale

The High School musical alum has rarely deviated from her signature blonde hair…

After: Ashley Tisdale

Until she decided to go full-on millennial pink in late 2018 and carry it into the New Year.

Before: Emma Stone

The Oscar winner has long been in the upper echelon of famous redheads…

After: Emma Stone

But in January, she showed up to the Producer’s Guild Award with a darker, brown hue that we’ve never seen on her before.

Before: Hilary Duff

For most of her second pregnancy, the Younger star stuck with her signature dirty blonde hair…

After: Hilary Duff

However, in early 2019, she decided to kick off the New Year in a platinum shade.

Before: Iskra Lawrence

We’ve also loved the model’s blonde highlights….

After: Iskra Lawrence

But we’re even more in love with her gray strands.

Before: Katherine Langford

The Love, Simon star’s long, brown waves have become part of her signature look…

In early 2019, she decided to try something completely new–an unofficial ode to Ariel’s red hair in The Little Mermaid.

After: Katherine Langford

Before: Priyanka Chopra

Before jumping the broom in 2018, the international star sported shoulder-length, brown hair.

After: Priyanka Chopra

And in 2019, Mrs. Jonas decided to experiment with blonde highlights…and as predicted, she looks flawless.

Before: Rowan Blanchard

We didn’t think we could love anything more than this blunt bob on the former Disney Channel star.

After: Rowan Blanchard

That is, until she debuted this pixie, with long ends and plenty of texture.

Before: Ruby Rose

The actress has always worn her hair in a variation of short hairstyles…

After: Ruby Rose

But in 2019, she’s experimenting with bold color and killing it every time.