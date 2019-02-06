StyleCaster
Share

The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

by
The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images. Kevin Winter/BAFTA LA/Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler.

Scroll To See More Images

Nothing quiets the skeptic in us quite like a dramatic hair makeover. In theory, it would be easy to grab a pair of shears or box of dye and swan-dive into the unknown, but reality poses a different scenario. Soon enough, we’re plaguing ourselves (or a stylist) with endless questions, asking friends if we’re really making the right decision and already making contingency plans if it doesn’t come out how we’d hope. In moments like these, we look to celeb hair makeovers to ease our anxiety.

Though we’re sure having a pro-level glam squad on hand is a huge help, there are certain chameleons who constantly inspire us with their unabashed bravery for doing well, anything, to their hair. From big chops to neon dye jobs or combinations of both, rarely is there a shortage of transformations we get to witness and add to our personal Pinterest boards before an anxiety-inducing appointment at the salon. This year, Rowan Blanchard, Iskra Lawrence and Priyanka Chopra are just a few ladies leading the charge. See their stunning before-and-afters ahead.

ashley tisdale 1 The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.

Before: Ashley Tisdale

The High School musical alum has rarely deviated from her signature blonde hair…

ashley tisdale 2 The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.

After: Ashley Tisdale

Until she decided to go full-on millennial pink in late 2018 and carry it into the New Year.

emma stone 1 The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

Kevin Winter/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA.

Before: Emma Stone

The Oscar winner has long been in the upper echelon of famous redheads…

emma stone 2 The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

After: Emma Stone

But in January, she showed up to the Producer’s Guild Award with a darker, brown hue that we’ve never seen on her before.

hilary duff 1 The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

Manny Carabel/WireImage.

Before: Hilary Duff

For most of her second pregnancy, the Younger star stuck with her signature dirty blonde hair…

hilary duff 2 The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

Paul Archuleta/GC Images.

After: Hilary Duff

However, in early 2019, she decided to kick off the New Year in a platinum shade.

iskra lawrence 1 The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Before: Iskra Lawrence

We’ve also loved the model’s blonde highlights….

iskra lawrence 2 The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Aerie.

After: Iskra Lawrence

But we’re even more in love with her gray strands.

katherine langford 1 The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.

Before: Katherine Langford

The Love, Simon star’s long, brown waves have become part of her signature look…

View this post on Instagram

She (red)y 💇💁

A post shared by KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) on

In early 2019, she decided to try something completely new–an unofficial ode to Ariel’s red hair in The Little Mermaid.

After: Katherine Langford

priyanka chopra 1 The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.

Before: Priyanka Chopra

Before jumping the broom in 2018, the international star sported shoulder-length, brown hair.

View this post on Instagram

With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today. So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends -- #JustOneThing. Watch my stories today☝️ to be a part of my new @youtube Originals Special, “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing."

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

After: Priyanka Chopra

And in 2019, Mrs. Jonas decided to experiment with blonde highlights…and as predicted, she looks flawless.

rowan blanchard 1 The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for David Yurman.

Before: Rowan Blanchard

We didn’t think we could love anything more than this blunt bob on the former Disney Channel star.

rowan blanchard 2 The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

Rich Fury/Getty Images.

After: Rowan Blanchard

That is, until she debuted this pixie, with long ends and plenty of texture.

ruby rose 1 The Boldest and Most Surprising Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2019

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images.

Before: Ruby Rose

The actress has always worn her hair in a variation of short hairstyles…

View this post on Instagram

Alias: Violet moon

A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

After: Ruby Rose

But in 2019, she’s experimenting with bold color and killing it every time.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share