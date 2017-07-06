StyleCaster
Share

30 of the All-Time Prettiest Celebrity French Braids

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 of the All-Time Prettiest Celebrity French Braids

by
30 of the All-Time Prettiest Celebrity French Braids
30 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER

‘Tis the season for braids, braids, and more braids, thanks to the oppressive heat that’s currently destroying the majority of the country. Which is great news for everyone opposed to wearing the same topknot or ponytail every single day for three months straight, especially if you’ve got a zillion hands, major hair skills, and can master every crazy intricate fishtail, lace, and Dutch braid.

MORE: The 7 Absolute Best Foundations for Oily, Shiny Skin

But if you’re just stuck with your 10 fingers and basic three-strand-braid skills, then hey—we’ve got you covered. Because the prettiest, go-to braid of the summer isn’t a fancy, 13-step braid, but the classic French braid, wrapped across the crown, or twisted into a bun, or split into two, simple braids, as seen on practically every celebrity in Hollywood. And to get you inspired to follow our lead, we rounded up our 30 favorite celeb-inspired French braid looks of all time. Check out the best of the best, ahead, and get braiding!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
Celebrity French Braids—Beyoncé
Beyoncé's twisted half-up French braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Chrissy Teigan
Chrissy Teigan's triple-layered French braids
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson's loose, messy French braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Dania Ramirez
Dania Ramirez's French crown braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried's double-braided French chignon
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Fan Bingbing
Fan Bingbing's wrap-around French braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's textured French braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Gabrielle Unions
Gabrielle Union's soft halo French braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Emma Watson
Emma Watson's intricate multi-layered French braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Gugu Mbatha-Raw's French-braided updo
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin's faux-hawk French braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae's bejeweled French crown braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's soft-and-tied French braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Jessica Williams
Jessica Williams's milkmaid French braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Katy Perry
Katy Perry's textured French crown braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Skai Jackson
Skai Jackson's triple-cornrow French braids
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough's French halo braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox's half-up French braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Lea Michele
Lea Michele's classic single French braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale's soft, French-braided updo
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Zendaya
Zendaya's cornrow-and-French-braids updo
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie's messy French braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi's double French braids
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie's slick, side French braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Regina King
Regina King's undercut French braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe's French-braided ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Rihanna
Rihanna's French-braided bangs
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Rita Ora
Rita Ora's side French braid
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Tenoyah Parris
Tenoyah Parris's French-braided bun
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity French Braids—Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller's double French braids
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

17 Styling Tricks We Learned From Garmentory's Capsule Collection

17 Styling Tricks We Learned From Garmentory's Capsule Collection
  • Celebrity French Braids—Beyoncé
  • Celebrity French Braids—Chrissy Teigan
  • Celebrity French Braids—Dakota Johnson
  • Celebrity French Braids—Dania Ramirez
  • Celebrity French Braids—Amanda Seyfried
  • Celebrity French Braids—Fan Bingbing
  • Celebrity French Braids—Kim Kardashian
  • Celebrity French Braids—Gabrielle Unions
  • Celebrity French Braids—Emma Watson
  • Celebrity French Braids—Gugu Mbatha-Raw
  • Celebrity French Braids—Hailey Baldwin
  • Celebrity French Braids—Janelle Monae
  • Celebrity French Braids—Kate Hudson
  • Celebrity French Braids—Jessica Williams
  • Celebrity French Braids—Katy Perry
  • Celebrity French Braids—Skai Jackson
  • Celebrity French Braids—Julianne Hough
  • Celebrity French Braids—Laverne Cox
  • Celebrity French Braids—Lea Michele
  • Celebrity French Braids—Lucy Hale
  • Celebrity French Braids—Zendaya
  • Celebrity French Braids—Margot Robbie
  • Celebrity French Braids—Yara Shahidi
  • Celebrity French Braids—Nicole Richie
  • Celebrity French Braids—Regina King
  • Celebrity French Braids—Rachel Zoe
  • Celebrity French Braids—Rihanna
  • Celebrity French Braids—Rita Ora
  • Celebrity French Braids—Tenoyah Parris
  • Celebrity French Braids—Sienna Miller
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share