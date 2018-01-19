StyleCaster
The Drugstore Beauty Products Celebrities Genuinely Love

by
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

No one’s too good for the drugstore—including celebrities who have access to some of the most expensive beauty products on the planet. Let’s be honest; we’re not above making a pit stop for lip balm or makeup remover in a pinch. But beyond those last-minute beauty emergencies, places like CVS and Walgreens are also starting to house the same upscale options you’ll find inside fancier department stores, like K-beauty staple brands Elisha Coy and Peach Slices.

MORE: The Newest Drugstore Beauty Products Under $30

And at the end of the day, most of these products, regardless of their price tag, simply get the job done. It’s no wonder more and more A-listers are forgoing fancy labels for single-digit bargains on and off the red carpet. Ahead are 26 finds that have been name-dropped by famous beauties who have no shame in their drugstore game.

STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | JayJun 3 Steps Baby Pure Shining Mask
JayJun 3 Steps Baby Pure Shining Mask

Drew Barrymore told InStyle that she swears by the K-beauty mask for a skin pick-me-up.“They have three-step masks that tend to work in the most amazing ways. They’re profound. Changed my life.”

$6.09, at Walmart

Photo: JayJun
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Psssst! Dry Shampoo
Psssst! Dry Shampoo

Khloe Kardashian told E! News, “Old-school does it the best! Psssst! Dry Shampoo has been around forever and when I don’t have time to wash my hair, I just spray this and go."

$6.79, at Walgreens

Photo: Psssst!
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Dove Color Care Conditioner
Dove Color Care Conditioner

In an interview with E! News, Olivia Munn's hairstylist Cassondra Kaeding said she uses the drugstore product as part of a DIY hair mask for her famous client.

$4.49, at Walgreens

Photo: Dove
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Aquaphor
Aquaphor

'Riverdale' actress Madelaine Petsch raved about the multi-purpose balm in an interview with Byrdie.

“I have 10 of these and I’ve very excited to share with you that the only thing I put on my lips…This is like the weirdest thing. I found these cute little tubes at CVS.”

$4.99, at Target

Photo: Aquaphor
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Vaseline
Vaseline

When we chatted with Solange earlier this year, she admitted to using it for pretty much everything, including her eyelids, lips, knees and elbows.

$4.19, at Target

Photo: Vaseline
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water

Dancer Maddie Ziegler's low-key skin care routine includes Cetaphil, Neutrogena wipes and micellar water for makeup removal.

$3.99, at Ulta

Photo: Garnier
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Miss Jessie's Multi-Cultural Curls
Miss Jessie's Multi-Cultural Curls

When Zendaya shared a curly hair tutorial on her app a few months ago, it included this non-crunchy gel for textured hair.

$16, at Miss Jessie's

Photo: Miss Jessie's
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Nivea Skin Firming Hydration
Nivea Skin Firming Hydration

In a past interview with Beauty Banter, Meghan Markle called it her "favorite lotion on the market" and would "buy a case of this at a time" if she could find it.

$7.23, at Walmart

 

Photo: Nivea
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Pond's Crema S Nourishing Moisturizer
Pond's Crema S Nourishing Moisturizer

In 2017, Chanel Iman told Byrdie that her entire skin care routine is courtesy of the drugstore, and it includes this ultra-rich moisturizer.

$8.47, at Walmart

Photo: Pond's
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | e.l.f. Beautifully Bare Smooth Matte Eyeshadow
e.l.f. Beautifully Bare Smooth Matte Eyeshadow

Last year, Nina Dobrev hit up the Vanity Fair Oscar party in this blush-toned shadow and other products from the affordable skin and makeup line.

$4, at e.l.f.

Photo: e.l.f. Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | L'Oreal True Match Lumi Cushion Foundation
L'Oreal True Match Lumi Cushion Foundation

In an Instagram post, Hailey Baldwin shared the secret to her dewy, radiant skin: this super affordable cushion foundation goes onto the skin like butter.

$16.99, at Ulta

Photo: L'Oreal
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm
Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm

While getting ready for the 2017 edition of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, model Devon Windsor told PopSugar that the lip quencher is one of her obsessions.

$2.99, at Target

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Dove Beauty Bar
Dove Beauty Bar

While breaking down her routine with Byrdie, 'Empire' star Serayah McNeill shared that she uses bar soap on her face since a lot of facial products tend to negatively impact her sensitive skin.

$4.59/two, at CVS

Photo: Dove
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Burt's Bees Glossy Lipstick
Burt's Bees Glossy Lipstick

Emmy Rossum declared her love for the brand's lipstick when she was announced as a brand ambassador in late 2017.

$9, at Burt's Bees

Photo: Burt's Bees
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

In 2016, 'Pretty Little Liars' star Shay Mitchell told Glamour that these handy pore strips are an important part of her at-home spa days.

$7.49, at Ulta

Photo: Biore
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Honest Beauty Magic Balm
Honest Beauty Magic Balm

In May 2017, Halsey wrote an Instagram love note to Jessica Alba, thanking her for the entire Honest Beauty range, while also noting that her endorsement was not an ad.

$18, at Honest Beauty

Photo: Honest Beauty
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | L'Oreal Pure Clay Mask
L'Oreal Pure Clay Mask

In 2016, Kylie Jenner blogged about a slew of her favorite products, and included this mask as one of her winter must-haves.

$9.79, at Target

Photo: L'Oreal
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Mielle Organics Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner
Mielle Organics Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner

In an interview with Byrdie, 'Grownish' actress Yara Shahidi name-dropped this hair treatment as the secret to nursing her heat-damaged curls back to health.

$14.99, at Mielle Organics

Photo: Mielle Organics
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Pantene Smoothing Combing Creme
Pantene Smoothing Combing Creme

While speaking with Refinery29, hairstylist Danilo shared that he uses this color enhancer to keep Gwen Stefani's platinum locks extra bright.

$4.97, at Walmart

Photo: Pantene Pro-V
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | L'Oreal Voluminous Mascara
L'Oreal Voluminous Mascara

During a past office visit to Glamour, Kelly Rowland shared that she's always sworn by the cult favorite mascara in "Carbon Black."

$7.79, at CVS

Photo: L'Oreal
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Revlon Colorstay Brow Pencil
Revlon Colorstay Brow Pencil

Part of Ciara's five-minute beauty routine includes this "natural looking" brow pencil.

"What I like about it is that the pencil is very light, so when you fill them in, it doesn’t look too heavy."

$8.19, at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Photo: Revlon
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Secret Powder Fresh Deodorant
Secret Powder Fresh Deodorant

Amy Schumer's forever devoted to this classic deodorant. She once told InStyle,  "I tried the natural ones, but my body was like, ‘Stop all that. Just die early and don’t smell like a foot.'"

$2.49, at Target

Photo: Secret
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Pixi Glow Tonic
Pixi Glow Tonic

While detailing her morning routine on Instagram, Jourdan Dunn shared her favorite budget-friendly skin saver.

$15, at Pixi Beauty

Photo: Pixi Beauty
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Johnson's Baby Shampoo
Johnson's Baby Shampoo

In an interview with Us Weekly's Stylish, Laverne Cox said of her go-to cleanser, "If it's gentle enough for a baby, it’s gentle enough for your face!”

$4.80, at Jet

Photo: Johnson & Johnson
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Finesse Shampoo
Finesse Shampoo

Kendall Jenner told Allure that one of the best beauty secrets she snagged from sister Kim Kardashian-West was to use this affordable cleanser.

"My hair has held up so much that every hairstylist has been like, ‘Why is your hair still so amazing?’ And I’m like ‘I literally don’t do anything. I just use Finesse.'"

$1.99, at Walgreens

Photo: Finesse
STYLECASTER | Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products | Que Bella Purifying Tea Tree and Witch Hazel Mud Mask
Que Bella Purifying Tea Tree and Witch Hazel Mud Mask

Karrueche Tran recently told The Cut that she discovered this skin-quenching mask collection while shopping in Target.

“I put the mask on for ten minutes, wash it off, and then melt an ice cube all over my face because that tightens your pores.”

$2-$10, at Target

Photo: Que Bella

