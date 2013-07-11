Beauty Buzz: Kristin Chenoweth Talks About Her First Time, Celebs’ Best Beach Looks, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Since the best way to look good at the beach is to stalk celebrities who always look good, here is some worthy social media inspiration for your next sand-filled trip. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. Smashbox has Kristin Chenoweth and P’Trique join forces to talk about their first time – using primer, of course. [Smashbox]

3. CoverGirl has announced their latest face, emerging young multi-talent Becky G., a singer, songwriter and rapper. [Beauty Blogging Junkie]

4. Are nude pedicures the latest trend? According to these celebrities, that just may be the case. [Glamour]

5. There are a TON of forms of yoga out there these days, but which one is the best for you? [Daily Makeover]

Image via Twitter