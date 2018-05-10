What 19 Celebs Look Like Before and After Getting Bangs

There’s something about the power of bangs that makes us both afraid to cut our hair and eager to chop it—all at the same time. Not only is it usually a drastic change, but a little fringe also transforms facial features, essentially turning you into a whole new person—which might be why it’s wildly known as a hairstyle women get after breakups.
Outside of breakup blues, though bangs can be a signature look, a fun change of pace, or just a hairstyle you’ve always wanted to try. We’ve rounded up images of 19 celebrities with and without bangs to show not only the style’s transformative power, but also prove there are plenty of bangs options to choose from.
Vanessa Hudgens
In April 2018, Vanessa Hudgens kept it sleek and regal with this slicked-back 'do.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
But just a couple weeks prior, she rocked these adorable, messy bangs.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SinfulColors
Selena Gomez
At the Met Gala this year, Selena Gomez was radiant with her hair pulled back.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Though, just a few months earlier in February 2018, Gomez showed off her wispy, long, side-swept bangs.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tyra Banks
In September 2017, Tyra Banks stepped out with a fierce middle part and long tresses.
Getty Images
Tyra Banks
But in July 2015, she nailed this pixie cut with blunt, straight bangs.
Getty Images
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill wore her classic long hair straight in February 2018.
Getty Images
Taylor Hill
Just one month later, she debuted these sideswept beauties.
Getty Images
Sofia Vergara
In February 2018, Sofia Vergara tucked her long hair behind her ears, showing off her radiating skin.
Getty Images
Sofia Vergara
However, the star looked just as stunning with simple curtain bangs in September 2017.
Getty Images
Michelle Obama
Former First Lady Michelle Obama curled her hair in May 2017 and kept a classic middle part.
Getty Images
Michelle Obama
She nailed the same curls, different part, and beautiful, elongated side bangs in June 2015.
Getty Images
Duckie Thot
Duckie Thot looked beach-ready with these simple waves and middle part in January 2016.
Instagram/@duckieofficial
Duckie Thot
In June 2017, she added these bold baby bangs.
Instagram/@duckieofficial
Rihanna
RiRi went big and bold with teased-out waves in January 2018.
Getty Images
Rihanna
But in May 2016, her short hair paired perfectly with loose curtain bangs.
Getty Images
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell kept her hair messy and seductive in November 2017.
Getty Images
Shay Mitchell
Back in February 2012, she looked just as gorgeous with long, separated front bangs.
Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande has been known for her long, brown hair, and she didn't stray from the norm in September 2017.
Instagram/@arianagrande
Ariana Grande
Shocking almost everyone, Grande not only went gray, but also got these wispy baby bangs in October 2017.
Instagram/@arianagrande
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian flaunted her signature long, brown locks in June 2017.
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
She opted for a change-up in February 2015 with this lob and deep, side-part bangs.
Getty Images
Kelly Marie Tran
Kelly Marie Tran rocked this sleek side-part look in March 2018.
Getty Images
Kelly Marie Chan
In October 2017, she sported the same part with these cute, choppy side bangs, too.
Getty Images
Hannah Simone
Hannah Simone, who is known for her bangs, tied them up in July 2014, completely changing her look.
Getty Images
Hannah Simone
Here's the star in March 2017, with her classic full-blunt bangs and cascading hair.
Getty Images
Eva Mendes
Mendes had some long face-framing pieces in September 2013, but not quite bang territory.
Getty Images
Eva Mendes
In September 2016, though, she had long side bangs that covered a majority of her right eye.
Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski stepped out with her classic middle part in November 2017.
Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
But earlier that year in May 2017, she stunned with a playful mix of sideswept and straight-across bangs.
Getty Images
Ciara
Sleek and shiny in September 2017, Ciara defined her look with a middle part.
Getty Images
Ciara
Aside from the fun buns, her long, curled face framers in February 2018 make this look to die for.
Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen went retro with her side-part in January 2018.
Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
And just a little while earlier in June 2017, she nailed thin and soft side bangs.
Getty Images
Chloë Grace Moretz
Taking a note from Teigen, Chloë Grace Moretz also went retro in August 2017.
Getty Images
Chloë Grace Moretz
But we'll never get over these chunky curtain bangs she rocked in December 2016.
Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid highlighted the elongation in her face by tucking her hair behind her ears in March 2018.
Getty Images
Bella Hadid
However, in January 2018, Hadid perfectly executed baby bangs, making her face look more square (but just as beautiful).
Photo:
Instagram/@bellahadid