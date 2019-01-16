A Product Guide for Experimenting With CBD in Your Hair Routine

Scroll To See More Images

The cannabis beauty explosion we thought would reach its peak shows no signs of slowing down. In 2019, CBD hair products are continuing the slow, but steady takeover initially owned by skin and makeup brands. In the past couple of months alone, we’ve watched a slew of well-known names continue to expand their repertoire with all kinds of concoctions that include CBD in some form. For instance, Milk Makeup’s “KUSH” line includes a volumizing mascara and hydrating lip balm, both made with hemp-derived cannabis oil. And even skin care OG Kiehl’s added a Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Concentrate to its line-up for calming acne-prone skin.

Because though it’s an ingredient we suspect some use to take advantage of a trend in its prime, many experts, both in the skin care and cannabis fields, have confirmed that the much-talked-about ingredient actually has benefits that could do the body–including your strands– some good.

The Basics

First, it’s important to understand how cannabis, a medicinal herb, functions. In the simplest terms, it contains cannabinoids, or chemical compounds that help the body regenerate itself, as well as antibacteral and antiviral properties. Cannabinoids can be split into different categories, but the most popular are THC, the one that carries hallucinatory effects and CBD, or cannabidiol, whose effects don’t alter mind state. Although both can be incorporated into topical products through extraction from the marijuana plant, CBD is much easier for beauty brands to use from a legal standpoint, since it doesn’t carry those psychoactive side effects.

Hemp Versus Cannabis

More often than not, CBD is extracted down to concentrated CBD oil for use in hair, skin and makeup products. However, since it is derived from the plant’s flowers and leaves, legal regulations (depending on where it’s manufactured and sold) can get tricky even though there are no hallucinogenic side effects.

For that reason, it’s not uncommon to see hemp seed oil used in place of CBD. The biggest difference between hemp seed oil and CBD oil is where each is extracted from. Whereas CBD is taken from the leaf, hemp seed oil is derived from the seeds, where you’ll find very minuscule amounts of THC. In the long run, it’s a safer bet for brands, though many will argue that the benefits aren’t as potent as those found in CBD oil.

The Benefits

Speaking of beauty benefits, there are many to be enjoyed in CBD and hemp oils. According to expert-approved studies, both are capable of curbing the production of excess sebum, as well as reducing inflammation. And when it comes to hair, the same antibacterial benefits apply to the scalp. Also, since CBD oil also contains fatty acids and a slew of vitamins, making it an ideal cure for brittle strands.

Ahead, 7 hair care products that use one or both of these strand saviors.

CBD Daily Conditioner

Infused with hemp to help detangle, as well as hydrate dry scalps.

$18.99 at CBD Daily

Emera Nourishing CBD Scalp Therapy

The hero product of this professional salon brand (the only one that counts CBD oil as an ingredient) is not only a sensorial experience. It also calms irritation on the scalp and along the hairline.

$30 at Emera

The Wonder Seed Hemp Conditioner

Made with essential oil of green tea and virgin hemp seed oil, this color-safe conditioner balances the amount of your scalp’s natural oils, while also sealing in that moisture.

$15.95 at The Wonder Seed

Hempz Herbal Deep Conditioner & Hydrating Mask

Use this hemp seed oil-infused treatment 2-3 times a week to restore moisture to brittle strands and remove buildup from the scalp.

$9.99 at Ulta

LUSH Jasmine and Henna Fluff-Eaze

Meant to be applied to dry hair, this hemp oil-infused treatment is meant to downsize frizz and add more spiral to curls.

$26.95 at LUSH Cosmetics

Oyin Handmade Honey Hemp Conditioner

Honey, a natural humectant, and hempseed oil, a natural strengthener, work together with the help of other nutrients to detangle and soften strands.

$13.99 at Oyin Handmade

Eco Natural Cannabis Sativa Oil Leave-In Conditioner

Smooth out split ends (no more fraying!) and deliver moisture to dried-out hair with this CBD treatment.

$19 at Ecoco

