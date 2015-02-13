Nail Art Props Are Now Being Used on the Eyes at NYFW

Last night’s Ohne Titel show for New York Fashion Week’s Fall 2015 season featured models walking down the runway sporting nail caviar – under their eyes. The key makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics, Kabuki, created the look to compliment the metallic knits in the designer’s collection, drawing a line of a toffee-colored stay-put gel liner under the eye before painting on a watered-down mixture of Elmer’s glue to adhere the purple caviar beads to the skin. “I went to the Bronx, Queens–every nail salon in the city– to get the caviar beads I needed for Fashion Week,” Kabuki mentioned.

This is definitely a unique use for all those caviar beads that you may still have but aren’t using (because honestly, they were so difficult to keep on our nails, weren’t they?). Just be very careful if you try this look yourself, especially when it comes to your eyes (under is probably better than over, in case of fallout). The genius of using a watered-down Elmer’s glue adhesive is that it’s non-toxic, and it rinses away with water–much easier to remove than lash glue.

Would you ever dare to stick nail art caviar beads anywhere except for your nails? Let us know in the comments below!

