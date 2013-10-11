Caudalie’s Cult Favorite Beauty Elixir Gets a Makeover

If you’ve ever spritzed French skin care brand Caudalie‘s cult favorite Beauty Elixir on tired skin, then you know how addictive the stuff is. Its cocktail of benzoin, myrrh, rosemary essential oil, lemon balm, peppermint, orange blossom, rose and grape pulp extract tightens pores and makes skin look radiant — and the spray smells like a breath of fresh, French countryside air. No wonder the product gets name-checked constantly by actresses as an airplane essential and enjoys status as a desk side staple among beauty editors (really — there’s a bottle in our top drawer right now).

Since its debut in 1996, over two million bottles of the French brand’s bestseller have been sold, and now for the first time, Beauty Elixir is getting a high-fashion makeover courtesy of L’Wren Scott. The clothing designer has emblazoned 50,000 limited-edition flacons with a design based on her 2013 Fall/Winter collection inspired by artist Gustav Klimt — and the result is a sexy, graphic package that makes what’s inside even more habit-forming. Still not convinced? The formula is based on a recipe found in a book of spells for the youth elixir used by Queen Isabella of Hungary in the 17th century to lure the 35-years-younger King of Poland with her radiant complexion. Now that’s a beauty trick if we’ve ever heard one.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir L’Wren Scott Collector’s Edition, is available in regular ($49) and travel size ($18) at us.caudalie.com.

Read more: How to Prevent Dry Skin This Fall