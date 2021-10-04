This Clay Mask Is Going Viral on TikTok for the Way It Clears Pores and Draws Out Oil

Another day, another viral TikTok product. This one, we’re big fans of, too. All of a sudden, it feels like everyone on TikTok is using Caudalie’s Instant Detox Mask. And for good reason! The clay-infused 10-minute mask cleanses away impurities and excess sebum while reducing the appearance of pores. Remember, you can’t open and close your pores but you can make them less obvious. This mask can seriously help.

TikToker @ameliaolivia09 took to her page to tell her 338K followers that she’s never seen a mask “pull this much stuff out of her pores.” Mikayla Nogueira jumped in to say it’s actually her favorite, too. “I get really clogged and congested in my nose and it just draws all of that out,” she says, adding that she does the mask twice a week.

If Instant Detox Mask looks a little different to you, it’s the same formula but with updated sustainable packaging. It works so well because of the blend of sustainably sourced Kaolin and Bentonite clay to reduce sebum and tighten skin. There are also grapeseed polyphenols for powerful antioxidant benefits and caffeine for brightening.

Though many point to the areas that look like the pores being unclogged as the mask’s magic, it’s really just clay concentrating around oily areas. Still, it’s stellar at absorbing that oil. For even more help reducing pore size long term, add retinol to your routine.

Because it dries down and tightens, it’s best for normal, oily or combo skin. Those with dry skin should look for a clay mask that doesn’t fully dry down for gentle exfoliation, such as Mara Volcanic Sea Clay Detox Masque ($54 at Amazon). A mask with AHAs and BHAs, such as Then I Met You Rosé Resurfacing Mask ($56 at Soko Glam) can help, too.