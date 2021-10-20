This Is My $18 Secret For Maintaining Moisturized & Refreshed Skin

Caudalie is a household beauty name that has recently blown up thanks to its TikTok-famous Instant Detox Mask (the review videos are seriously incredible!). I can see why everyone loves the brand, because I am a firm supporter of its Grape Water Moisturizing Face Mist. To be honest, I might have just spritzed some on my face while writing this story.

Now, I know what you’re probably thinking: Why would anyone spray grape water on their face, let alone repurchase another can of grape water? I’d like to think I can hold myself back from tempting purchases, but this one was difficult.

I was searching for a solid face mist to help me tackle the summer heat and I really struggled to find an option that had a minimal ingredient list with no fussy, potentially too-potent ingredients. After coming across this Caudalie face mist, I was intrigued by the fruit water part, but couldn’t quite justify spending money on a can of grape water.

But we all know how the story unfolds, because I’m now writing about the face mist I’ve come to love and repurchase. I initially bought the miniature size so I could just give it a try. After quickly emptying out this small version, I thought about putting an end to my grape water phase. However, after one week of not having anything refreshingly cool to mist over my face, I caved. And boy am I glad I did.

I couldn’t abandon this grape water face mist because it does an amazing job at giving my face much needed moisture, and it also feels simply divine on my skin. It’s not even summer anymore and I still spritz at least twice a day. Plus, the standard size I ordered is shockingly big. Thus far, it’s lasted me two months and I’ve only used up a third of the product.

It’s hard to explain to other people because all they hear is that I spent $18 on a can of grape water, but the simple ingredients in each batch—grape water, grape juice, and nitrogen—honestly speak for themselves. Each originates from plants, so there’s no alcohol or fragrance that could potentially irritate your skin. Plus, the organic grape water comes from French vineyards, which makes me feel extra in the best way possible.

You’re probably dying to get to the part where I explain why your skin will fall in love with grape water, so here it is. Grape water is both moisturizing and soothing. Your skin cells have natural water reserves, and the grape water helps refill that supply. This ingredient also soothes sensitive skin and minimizes redness. I would’ve never thought grape water could have such powers, but it does and you’ve got to love it.

And I’m not the only person who’s a firm believer in this grape water mist, either.

“I’ve been buying it for years and I can’t stop now,” wrote one shopper. “I love using it in the A.M. after washing my face, during the day while sitting at my WFH desk, on airplanes, and especially at the beach. It’s refreshing and indeed moisturizing.”

Another shopper, who said their skin is now “glowing” thanks to this soothing product, called it “the best face mist I’ve ever purchased,” adding that they “consider this my holy grail product.”

Now that I have your attention, let me just end by saying that with one purchase of this product, you’ll soon be spraying yourself with Caudalie’s grape water face mist at every chance you get: when you wake up, while you’re typing away at your desk, after working out, and once again at the end of the day for an extra sweet treat.