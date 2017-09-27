Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Pumpkin Is Her Secret Ingredient For Healthy Skin

As if pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin-scented candles weren’t enough, Catherine Zeta-Jones is giving us yet another reason to obsess over the seasonal vegetable this fall—and maybe even year-round. In an interview with W magazine, the 48-year-old actress revealed that her secret to smooth, glowing skin isn’t a beauty product gifted from the gods, but a serum made primarily of pumpkin.

Speaking to W, Zeta-Jones called Rhonda Allison’s Pumpkin E Serum one of her “makeup miracles.” She also has the facts to back it up. The fall favorite boasts several health benefits, including powerful antioxidants, nutrients, and enzymes that increase cell turnover and smooth and brighten skin.

Along with moisturizing with pumpkin, Zeta-Jones also follows an alcohol-free diet to keep her skin clean and taut. “Water, maintaining my PH balance, no alcohol and through diet keeping my body free of any inflammation inside and out, she said.

And though she’s big on beauty (her favorite products include MAC’s Spice Lip Liner, Marc Jacobs’s Slow Burn Lipstick, and Clé de Peau Intensive Eye Contour Cream), Zeta-Jones admits that “nothing can be done properly in five minutes,” which is probably why she likes to keep her skin extra healthy.

Unlike pumpkin spice lattes, the best thing about Zeta-Jones’s pumpkin serum is that you can whip it out year-round without fear of looking #basic. Check out more pumpkin-based beauty products in our slideshow, below.