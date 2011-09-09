Catherine Malandrino Channels Fall in Her Latest Collection

For this Fall, Catherine Malandrino made it clear that she is going for a beauty look you could wear off the runway which can definitely be appreciated during this change of season.

This ready-t0-wear collection embraces the spirit of “the quintessential Parisian woman that meets the quintessential New York woman,” as described by Ashunta Sheriff, celebrity makeup artist for CoverGirl. She is this “queen of street, urban chic, fierce, yet flawless woman all the best things wrapped into one.” There is an emphasis on lips. Sheriff suggests achieving a strong lip color by blending two shades together, such as a deep merlot and hot pink to make the perfect wine tint. We love this idea of a Parisian-inspired look with an edge to it, almost like a modern day late 1920s Flapper girl.

A blood red glassy color fills the nails in the collection and gives a universal rich look which complements almost everyone’s skin tone. The bright neon trend will continue, accompanied by more organic, deeper, weather-aged colors. Angie Wingle of CND recommends “adding sapphire sparkle or ice blue shimmer as a top coat to really make your nails more electrifying.” The look for the fall is oval shaped, which gives the appearance of longer, sleeker, more elegant nails. If unsure of what shape to go for, a very balanced nail can be created by matching the cuticle line.

Hair was treated to a pick-me-up that resulted in a shade range from bright rosy golds to buttery colors. “What’s interesting about this range is that it’s a cool warmth,” says colorist Marie Robinson. These shades are softer on the skin and quite universal. The trend is shying away from the ombre look and heading towards a more full-bodied, all-over color, and the inspiration comes from the cinema in the 60s such as the warm brown haircut of Sophia Loren. To help condition the hair without going through the traditional shampooing and conditioning, Danilo recommends using wet shampoo, which provides the protection, shine, and ultimate deeper conditioning without the matte finishing of dry shampoo.