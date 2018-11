Photo: Quinn Buggs

New York City. Designer Caroline Holstein takes inspiration from My So Called Life‘s Rayanne Graff and her ability to “put anything together and make it look good.” Here, Holstein combined an old t-shirt, chunky knit cardigan, sunglasses and a Chanel bag to create a thrown-together, casual chic look.

More related articles from StyleCaster:

Street Smart

Style & The Real Girl

Girl About Town